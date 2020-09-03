Hassans welcomes back Gilbert Licudi QC.

Hassans International Law Firm Limited is delighted to announce that Gilbert Licudi QC has returned to legal practice with the firm. Gilbert first joined the firm in 1992 and was made a partner in 1998. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2012.

Gilbert was elected to the Gibraltar Parliament in 2007 and became a member of the Government following elections in 2011. Between 2011 and 2020, Gilbert held ministerial office with responsibility, at different times, for Financial Services, Gaming, Education, Justice, Telecommunications, Tourism, Port and Maritime Services and Employment. During his time in Government, Gilbert introduced the Companies Act 2014 and was responsible for the establishment of the University of Gibraltar in 2015. He continues to be a Member of the Gibraltar Parliament.

Gilbert’s return to the firm serves to bolster yet further Hassans’ litigation practice. On Gilbert’s return to practice, Senior Partner James Levy, QC commented:

“I am delighted that Gilbert has returned to Hassans after his very successful time in Government. I am looking forward to working closely with him, once again, as he focuses on re-establishing his practice in the varied fields of commercial, trusts and employment law and further developing the firm’s expertise in sports law. The value of the experience Gilbert brings back to our firm following his almost nine years in Cabinet, and his well-established leadership in the litigation context, are together a real boon for our clients, allowing us to offer the most experienced and recognised team of lawyers in Gibraltar.”

Gilbert concluded by explaining that:

“Having started out in my career as a lawyer in J A Hassan & Partners (as it then was) many years ago, and despite the very satisfying time I have spent in Government over the last nine years, I am thrilled to be back in legal practice with Hassans. Having last year celebrated 80 years since its establishment, I look forward to re-engaging with all my partners and colleagues at Hassans as we work to guarantee the firm’s success for many more years to come”.