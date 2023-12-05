Hassans’ team achieves top tier in Chambers FinTech for the 6th year running.

Congratulations to Hassans’ Partners Anthony Provasoli and Aaron Payas on their rankings in the Chambers and Partners FinTech Guide 2024 edition in recognition of another solid year for both themselves and their team advising high profile clients in the global FinTech market.

Chambers FinTech identifies and differentiates the leading payments, blockchain, cyber security and data protection specialists globally, offering an indispensable resource for start-up and scale-up FinTech businesses, incumbent tech and financial services firms, and PE/VC investors in the sector.

The team has achieved a Tier 1 ranking for the 6th year running, with Anthony and Aaron both achieving Band 1 individual rankings. The rankings are based purely on client feedback from the team’s extensive client base.

The team is described as “competent and capable of complex and sophisticated matters”; showing “a high degree of depth and breadth in their skills and services”; having “a firm understanding of matters both from a commercial and legal standpoint” and boasting “a strong, reliable team which is always available.”

On the Hassans’ team lead, Anthony Provasoli, contacts stated:

“Anthony has a deep understanding of the FinTech sector…a strong well-founded financial services lawyer who you can trust.”

On Aaron Payas, they added:

“Aaron Payas has extensive expertise in the funds and blockchain industries, and is able to navigate complex legal matters effortlessly, demonstrating his skill set and subject matter knowledge in these areas.”

The firm would like to thank all their valued clients and contacts who took the time to speak to the Chambers and Partners researchers.

Full commentary here https://chambers.com/legal-guide/fintech-49