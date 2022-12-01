Hassans’ team achieves top tier in Chambers FinTech for the 5th Year

Congratulations to Hassans’ Partners Anthony Provasoli, Aaron Payas and Vikram Nagrani on their recognition by Chambers and Partners in the FinTech Guide 2023 edition highlighting what’s been an exciting year for Hassans and their team advising in the global FinTech sphere.

Chambers FinTech identifies and differentiates the leading payments, blockchain, cyber security and data protection specialists globally, offering an indispensable resource for start-up and scale-up FinTech businesses, incumbent tech and financial services firms, and PE/VC investors in the sector.

The team achieved a Tier 1 ranking for the fifth year running. Based purely on client feedback, the team received fabulous references on their excellent client service.

On the Hassans’ team lead, Anthony Provasoli, contacts stated:

“He has been outstanding. He is very responsive and responds at all hours. He has specialist expertise in the crypto space, he is very personable and approachable and very trustworthy, I trust him with everything and really lean on him and his advice.”

On Aaron Payas, they added:

“He is nothing short of exceptional. He is personable, he is approachable, responsive and he has never once made me feel that he is above me, he is professional but in such a friendly manner that you feel like you’re speaking to a friend. I really respect him and his judgement and he has never been anything but exceptional in his service or his nature.”

The firm would like to thank all their clients and contacts who took the time to speak to the researchers.



Full commentary here https://lnkd.in/eN2gs6Yx.