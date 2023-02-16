Hassans ranked Band 1 in Chambers Global 2023

Hassans is today celebrating being ranked in the top band of Chambers and Partners Global, one of the world’s leading legal directories which ranks lawyers based purely on client feedback. The firm has been receiving recognition for 21 years running.

The firm has 19 lawyers ranked as leading across the full range of Chambers guides including Global, Europe, High Net Worth and FinTech. The Global guide launched today has highlighted 17 lawyers including James Levy CBE KC, the only lawyer in the jurisdiction to retain Star Individual status, Michael Castiel who was first ranked as Gibraltar’s only Senior Statesperson in General Business Law last year, one of the highest rankings available. New rankings this year include Moshe Levy and Darren Martinez who both enter the General Business Law: Dispute Resolution table.

Further rankings in General Business Law include Nigel Feetham KC, Peter Montegriffo KC (also ranked as a Global Market Leader in Gaming and Gambling and High Net Worth), Vikram Nagrani (also ranked in Fintech), Ian Felice, James Lasry, Valerie Holliday, Anthony Provasoli (also ranked in Fintech), Isaac Levy (also ranked in High Net Worth), Nicholas Howard and Tim Garcia (promoted from Up and Coming to Band 3).

In the Dispute Resolution table, along with Moshe and Darren ranked as Up and Coming, Lewis Baglietto KC (also ranked in the Shipping spotlight table), Daniel Feetham KC and Gillian Guzman KC are ranked.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented:

“Our congratulations to all lawyers listed this year and our continued thanks to our clients who year on year provide feedback on the firm’s service, which we strive to ensure is always of the highest quality.”