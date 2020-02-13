Hassans maintains an 18-year running streak as leading law firm in Gibraltar in Chambers and Partners

Hassans continues to be considered at the top of its game by both local and international clients according to rankings announced today by the globally renowned legal directory, Chambers Global.

The directory collects feedback and recommendations from both clients and peers of law and advisory firms,locally and internationally, and analyses the complexity and profile of the work that the firms are doing to determine rankings.The full results can be seen here.

Individual lawyers listed again this year as leaders in their field include:

James Levy QCStar Individual, the only lawyer in Gibraltar to receive this highest accolade in any category – “top-notch”;”triple A”;”he is a brilliant lawyer who is very sharp and gives very accurate solutions to the problems presented to him”.

Lewis Baglietto QC- “leading litigator in Gibraltar”; “the first choice in the country for litigation”.

Michael Castiel- “very able and knows what he is talking about”; “solution-focused”;”provides sound advice”; “gives me advice in real language and not legalese”.

Nigel FeethamQC- praised by market sources, who report that he is “good in financial services” mandates.

Gillian Guzman QC - “She will be there, irrespective of the hour”.

Valerie Holliday- “highly experienced and capable in banking-related matters”.

James Lasry– “He has been instrumental in seeking to drive forward the funds sector in Gibraltar, playing a key role across the sector while helping clients with how to progress Gibraltarian opportunities”.

Isaac Levy- “ability to see the transaction from both a financier perspective and a developer perspective; he is very balanced and measured on all occasions”.

Peter Montegriffo QC– “very well respected”; “very knowledgeable in Gibraltarian law”.

Vikram Nagrani- “excellent legal knowledge in a number of fields and very calm, level-headed”; “always looking for the best option for his client.”

Hassans’ new entrant to the leading lawyers list this year iscorporate and commercial specialistTim Garcia – “very responsive, solution-focused lawyer”.

Gemma Vasquez– “excellent””very solution-oriented”and Ian Felice – “He is very efficient, he always delivers and he is very dedicated and very involved in the matters he handles”also retain their leading lawyer new entries from last year, meanwhile Lewis Baglietto QC has been relisted in the spotlight table for the shipping sector (“top-tier shipping practice”).

Peter Montegriffo QChas also been listed for the fourth consecutive year as a Band 1 global leader in Gaming& Gambling, alongside just 15 other lawyers from around the globe who have been specifically recognised at this level for their work within the industry internationally.

The leading lawyers announced today join Anthony Provasoli– “has built a stellar reputation for his expertise in handling a variety of issues in the FinTech sector… “Anthony is practical, a good thinker and brings a sense of calmness when facing tough challenges”) and Vikram Nagrani- “highly respected voice in the Gibraltarian FinTech community…”very honest and knows what he’s talking about,“…”responsive, professional and very kind” who were both listed as FinTech leaders in Chambers earlier this year.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented:

“Our congratulations to all of our leading lawyers listed this year, and particularly to Tim Garcia for his new entry this year, Tim has worked closely with Michael Castiel for many years and consistently delivers big ticket corporate advice to multinationals”.

Our sincerest thanks to our clients and peers who continue to entrust us, and also to the rest of our 100-strong legal team and support staff who play a critical part in ensuring our client service is consistently high, which results in our Tier 1 listing year on year.”