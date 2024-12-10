Hassans launches the Hassans Charitable Trust with a donation hat trick

Hassans and Line Group are today launching the Hassans’ Charitable Trust, the firm’s second charitable trust, with a hat trick of donations totalling £20,000 to Calpe House and Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The Trust has been established to further the firm’s reach in helping local charities and organisations which help those in need and/or aid in working to develop our youth.

The establishment of the Trust follows in the footsteps of The Hassans’ Environmental Trust which was formed in celebration of the firm’s 80th anniversary in 2019 and has so far supported three environmental projects led by local education institutions.

Today, Hassans presented Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Executive Chairman of Calpe House with a cheque for £15,000, which includes the firm’s £10,000 annual commitment (provided since 1989) and the additional £5,000 from the Trust, to continue helping to provide a “home from home” facility for patients receiving medical treatment in the UK.

Albert commented:

“On behalf of Calpe House GA, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Hassans for their continued support and the trustees’ generosity in donating an additional £5,000 on behalf of the newly formed Hassans’ Charitable Trust, we are honoured to be one of the Trusts first recipients.”

The firm also presented Karen Richards, Centre Nurse, Cancer Relief Gibraltar with £5,000 to further support the incredible work the team does for those suffering from cancer, and their families, in our community.

Bianca Yeo, who leads the fundraising team at Cancer Relief, said:

“Being the first recipient of a donation from the Trust – and for such an impactful amount – is truly remarkable. Donations from Trusts and Foundations play a pivotal role in our fundraising efforts, contributing approximately 40% of our annual income. Without their invaluable support, reaching our essential fundraising targets would be a significant challenge. We are immensely grateful to Hassans for helping us in our mission to provide free supportive care to anyone affected by cancer in our community.”

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner at Hassans, commented:

“The Hassans Group has supported local charities and organisations for as long as I can remember. The establishment of The Hassans Charitable Trust will provide us with a vehicle from which to deliver a more focused and organised approach to philanthropy. The intention is to enhance the assistance we are able to provide to the charities and organisations we currently support whilst also being open to new initiatives.”

Mark Okes-Voysey, CEO at Line Group, COO at Hassans, added:

“The Hassans Charitable Trust will benefit from firm and client donations from both the legal and fiduciary side of the business, Line Group, working together to support the local community. We’re proud to continue to play our part amongst such a generous and caring community and, through the establishment of the Hassans Charitable Trust, being able to extend our support even further.”

L-R Javier Chincotta, Mark Okes-Voysey, Isaac Levy, Sir Joe Bossano, Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Deborah Huxley, Eddie Yome, Lewis Baglietto KC.

L-R Javier Chincotta, Anthony Provasoli, Karen Richards, Mark Okes-Voysey, Maxi Torres, Tim Garcia, Samir Smirass.