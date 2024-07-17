Hassans launches the first work on Gibraltar tax since 2006.

Hassans has today received the initial copies of the first original text on Gibraltar tax to be published since 2006.

“On the Principles of Gibraltar Taxation” is co-edited by Partners Isaac Levy and Grahame Jackson, assisted by Dr. Stephen Noguera. The work is divided into eight chapters, each identifying a single principle which is intrinsic to the Gibraltarian taxation system and authored / co-authored by a Hassans lawyer. Thirteen Hassans’ lawyers including two alumni (Thomas Blagden, Brian Caetano, Louise Federico, Ivan Gomez, Caroline Lane, David Montegriffo, Chloe Oppenheimer, Tania Rahmany, Tessa Rosado-Standon, Joseanne Bear and Isaac Avromi Endfield) were instrumental in bringing the text to fruition.

Isaac Levy explains:

“In order to maximise the number of voices involved in creating this work, and to maximise the number of people who benefit from the process of writing, we took the decision not to write the work ourselves but to involve many of the Hassans partners of tomorrow, indeed three of which were promoted to Partner just last month. The quality of their work bodes very well for the future of Gibraltar’s legal profession.”

Grahame Jackson continues:

“The aim of “On the Principles…” is not to be a textbook. The tax law of any jurisdiction is a growing organic whole and instead of simply re-wording the legislation for practitioners we have attempted to find themes and history and applied our professional experience to those themes.

We hope that “On the Principles…” contributes to the creation of a literature in Gibraltar which is a free flow of information and ideas between professionals. Jurisdictions become real when they speak and discuss their law. We hope we have contributed a little to that.”

The formal book launch is being held on Thursday 25th July at Hassans. Hardback and PDF copies of the book are available for pre-order here https://spiramus.com/on-the-principles-of-gibraltar-taxation.