Guidance Note on privacy when using Video Conferencing Applications

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner has today published a Guidance Note which provides information to individuals on how to protect their personal data and privacy when using Video Conferencing Applications (“VCAs”); as well as guidance for organisations on data protection compliance when using VCAs.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology is helping us all stay connected. However, the increased use of VCAs introduces risks to privacy and to the protection of personal data. It is important that individual users are aware of and fully understand the data protection and privacy risks that exist when VCAs are used, as well as the steps they can take to protect their privacy. Organisations that implement the use of VCAs into their operational arrangements should be aware of the risks to personal data and privacy and ensure that they adopt appropriate measures to protect individuals and their personal data.

The Guidance Note is available to download from the data protection section of the GRA’s website – https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/general-data-protection regulation.

For further information, please contact the Information Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: privacy@gra.gi.