Guidance Note on Exemptions in the Data Protection Act

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner (the “Commissioner”) has today published a Guidance Note which provides information and guidance regarding the various exemptions that the Data Protection Act 2004 provides from particular provisions in the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (the “GDPR”).

The exemptions relieve organisations from some obligations under the GPDR in certain situations, such as when it is necessary to safeguard the prevention and investigation of crime, management planning or to protect the rights of others. However, the exemptions can only be relied on where necessary. In each case organisations should justify and document the reasons for relying on an exemption.

The “Exemptions Guidance Note” is available on the data protection section of the GRA’s website – https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/general-data-protection-regulation.

For further information, please contact the Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: privacy@gra.gi.