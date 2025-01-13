Grant Thornton in the US and Ireland close transformational transaction; create global multidisciplinary platform

Well-equipped organisation will offer clients enhanced solutions and powerful technologies, backed by a global roster of quality-driven professionals



CHICAGO and DUBLIN, January 3, 2025—Grant Thornton Advisors LLC in the US (Grant Thornton Advisors) and Grant Thornton Ireland have closed their previously announced transaction to create a global multidisciplinary platform providing audit, advisory and tax services to a growing international client base.

The transaction was backed by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The new platform of roughly 12,000 professionals will include a united Trans-Atlantic advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. Its more than 50 global offices will span the US, Ireland and other territories. The new organisation will continue to be part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to more than 150 markets globally.

This well-equipped organisation will deliver a singular brand experience for current and prospective clients, immediately providing them with enhanced solutions and powerful technologies, backed by a global roster of quality-driven professionals. Likewise, the platform will become an employer-of-choice — providing exceptional professional-growth opportunities for current and future team members, underpinned by a compelling cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton Advisors’ CEO, Seth Siegel, will continue in his leadership role and Ireland’s Steve Tennant will become a member of Grant Thornton Advisors’ Executive Committee.

“Today marks a pivotal moment as we create a unique organisation within the Grant Thornton network, and a compelling new platform within our industry,” said Siegel. “We will be at the forefront of exceptional quality and differentiated solutions for a growing international client base — offering seamless cross-border collaboration and cutting-edge technologies. This is a transformative step as we become the destination of choice for clients and talent alike.”

Tennant remarked, “This new platform’s unmatched talent, comprehensive solutions and international reach — backed by a commitment to quality — will deliver exceptional results for clients and foster sustainable success for years to come. At the same time, we’ll become an employer of choice across global markets with a common client-centric culture.”

Andre Moura, managing director at New Mountain Capital, said: “We are pleased to support Grant Thornton in the US and Ireland as they create a global platform. This represents a strong first step in bringing together two of the highest quality firms in the Grant Thornton network, under a unified structure. We believe the enhanced scale and capability-set of the new platform will bring significant benefits to Grant Thornton’s clients, partners and staff, and we look forward to continuing to support the organisation as it pursues additional M&A opportunities.”

Adam Weinstein, CFO and COO at New Mountain Capital, added: “We believe with the new global platform, Grant Thornton can bring its top tier quality and client service to an even greater international audience.”

The audit practice in Ireland will operate under an alternative practice structure similar to Grant Thornton in the US.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as sole financial adviser to Grant Thornton Ireland, while A&L Goodbody LLP acted as Grant Thornton Ireland’s legal adviser in relation to the transaction. Jefferies LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as financial advisers to Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and New Mountain Capital, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and William Fry LLP with Arthur Cox LLP served as legal advisers.

