Goodbye Summer, Welcome Christmas.

17/11/2020

In this incredibly strange year it seems like time flies by quicker than ever.
This month we have some interesting articles on Black Friday and increasing website conversions, plus we have launched two great new websites too. It’s still November but Christmas is coming soon, so make sure your website is ready for the festive period.

Will Black Friday sales be such a big deal this year?

 

How to get more of your casual visitors actually buying

 

 

 

Latest Testimonial

…Piranha have been super-helpful, transparent and, above all, incredibly speedy…

I just wanted to express my sincere thanks for the way you have dealt with the building of our wonderful website. You have both been super-helpful, transparent and, above all, incredibly speedy when dealing with the many additions and adaptations we have requested. All of this during the most bizarre event in probably most of our lifetimes so far!

Henrik Kristiansen

The Hydrogen Innovation Company

Latest Sites Launched

Gen-X Health

Anglo Hispano

Press Releases