Girls in Tech Gibraltar’s 2020 Women in Tech Stories

2020 Gibraltar Sustainability Award Nominees; Girls in Tech Gibraltar, are running their annual Women in Tech Stories Event, 6pm CET, Thursday 15th October 2020 (online).

A highly anticipated event in the annual calendar, it’s about inclusivity, promoting gender equality and positively impacting the accessibility, presence and support for women in STEM fields in our community. Free for anyone to attend, you can hear more about how these impressive women came to where they are now; the laughs, tears and learnings along their lives and careers, delivered in a TED-style ‘lightning talk’ format.

“We’re blown away by this year’s stellar line-up of speakers and can’t help but share a few hints. We’ll hear from a dynamic woman with a background in aerospace technologies, a marketing guru at social media powerhouse; Facebook, an accomplished C-Level executive and board director and a technically savvy Head of Platform Development in the gaming industry.” said Cristina Turbatu Co-Managing Director of Girls in Tech Gibraltar. *Speaker bios will be provided.

“Girls in Tech Gibraltar runs this event and several others such as Hacking for Humanity, to create positive change in our community for long into the future.” said Karen Mareš

To find out more, please feel free to get in touch or check out our Facebook page.