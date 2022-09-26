Gibtelecom partners with Getronics to offer Managed Security portfolio

Today Gibtelecom, a leading provider of connectivity, cloud and co-location services, announced it has signed a strategic partnership with global ICT and security integrator Getronics to add Managed Security capabilities to its expanding enterprise portfolio.

Gibtelecom, whose influence spreads beyond Gibraltar with a global network that extends into Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia provides a broad range of leading-edge enterprise produces underpinned by 24x7x365 support. Gibtelecom serves many digital industries including iGaming, Financial Services and DLT, where cybersecurity is a prime concern. Expanding its portfolio to include Managed Security services will offer customers proactive detection of cybersecurity breaches and risks whilst running services on Gibtelecom’s secure private global network.

Getronics offers a market leading integrated approach to cybersecurity, with all its security solutions supported round the clock by a European Security Operations Centre. With an expert team of skilled security personal and using cutting edge toolsets, partnering with Getronics allows Gibtelecom’s enterprise customers to benefit from Security Operations Centre, Network Management and Monitoring and Firewall services in a managed environment, delivered by a solution provider with a proven quality track record.

Danny Hook, Director of Enterprise Services at Gibtelecom said “We are delighted to partner with a leading Managed Security Service Provider like Getronics to expand our service offering. Security is a top priority for many of our enterprise customers and we can now assure them that their data and applications remain safe as well as available through the professional expertise offered by Getronics, coupled with our own 24/7 Network Operations Centre and high availability networks. Adding security to our one-stop-shop of network and cloud services is a welcome addition to our portfolio and we are excited to offer this together with a fully accredited and trusted partner with comprehensive security capabilities.”

Nikolai Lakovic, UK Managing Director of Getronics said “With our history and wide experience in delivering Managed Services from our Security Operations Centre, we are delighted to partner with Gibtelecom to provide our joint customers with a secure and reliable solution. We look forward to growing our partnership to enable customers to benefit from our combined service offerings.”

For more information on the Managed Security Services offered by Gibtelecom visit www.gibtele.com/managed-security