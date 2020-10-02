Gibtelecom brings 1Gb fibre broadband to all of Gibraltar

Gibtelecom launches next generation internet and delivers fastest speeds in Gibraltar

1Gb now available in 13 residential areas

Roll out across all of Gibraltar by end of 2022

Gibtelecom has today unveiled the next generation in fibre technology for Gibraltar and is today launching its Gigabit Gibraltar plan, bringing hyperfast connectivity to everyone, Gibraltar-wide, by the end of 2022.

Gibtelecom’s new 1Gb fibre broadband is already available to over 2000 homes across 13 large residential estates.

Gibtelecom’s Chief Executive, Noel Burrows said: “this is a giant digital leap forward for Gibraltar. For the first time ever, all of Gibraltar will be able to experience hyperfast and reliable gigabit internet connections thanks to the latest technology and the power of our network.”

“This upgrade plan will see gigabit speeds rolled out at an unrivalled pace right across Gibraltar, bringing our customers the future-proof connections of tomorrow” he added.

Thanks to Gigabit Gibraltar, customers will be able to take advantage of emerging consumer technologies such as cloud gaming, virtual reality entertainment and 8K video streaming across the home.

“The latest in Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology is being rolled out across the entire country. Our network, which has been meticulously engineered using Point 2 Point direct fibre, will not only be faster, but will also deliver more robust, superior and future-ready solutions. With this technology, Gibtelecom will have the capability to roll out multi-gigabit connections and further improvements over the next decade.” said Jansen Reyes, Director of Technology.

Adrian Ochello, Director of Consumer and Marketing, said “This is a huge technological stride for Gibraltar and we’re proudly leading the way, making it faster and accessible to everyone. With our hyperfast 1Gb broadband, ultra-high definition content can be streamed without buffering and very large files can be downloaded and uploaded in a flash, even across multiple devices sharing the connection simultaneously. This launch comes only weeks after introducing great new mobile plans loaded with much more data, new landline plans with inclusive minutes, simpler tariffs, and an improved fully licensed TV service which now carries over 100 TV channels, popular on-demand content, catch-up and a mobile app to watch TV on the go. Our service bundles are extremely popular and offer great savings, and there’s plenty more to come… so watch this space.”

Customers can check 1Gb availability and pricing, as well as register online at gibtele.com/gigagib.

Gibtelecom is the leading mobile, broadband and fixed communications services company in Gibraltar. Through its extensive communications networks, Gibtelecom provides a range of voice and data services, including mobile, to the local Gibraltar market, as well as business enterprise products to a number of the world’s top e-gaming businesses, together with the financial services, shipping and tourist industries based on the Rock. Gibtelecom networks stretch half-way round the world and connect largely through its ownership in the Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The company has several points of presence, including London, Madrid and Marseille. It also operates a number of data centre facilities in Gibraltar, as well as offering secure cloud services and other products. The European Foundation for Quality Management has certified Gibtelecom as a ‘Recognised for Excellence’ business and the group is also a registered ISO 9001:2008 company. For more information visit Gibtelecom’s website at www.gibtele.com.