Gibraltar to host first Ethical Gambling Forum

(Gibraltar, 25 April 2022) Gibraltar will play host to the World’s first Ethical Gambling Forum on 18th & 19th May on the Sunborn.

Aimed at those who work in or support the industry, this year’s theme is “Ethical Behaviours in Times of Change: Meeting the Environment, Social & Governance (“ESG”) Agenda 2022”. The organisers aim to highlight Gibraltar as a highly-regulated gaming and gambling jurisdiction, showcasing both local and international talent.

Supported by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission and the Gibraltar Betting & Gaming Association, keynote speakers include Joel O’Loughlin, ESG Foundation, Martin Lycka, SVP for Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gaming at Entain and Dr. Michael Auer, Data Scientist, Psychologist and Gambling Researcher, Maris Catania, Head of Responsible Gaming & Research at Kindred and Prof Daniella Tilbury, Gibraltar’s Commissioner for Sustainable Development. Many others will be involved on various panels where current, ethical challenges will be discussed. Local panellists include Andrew Lyman, Gambling Commissioner, Christina Guiffre, Head of Product and Diversity & Inclusion Lead at Lottoland, Andrew Montegriffo, Partner at Hassans, Leah Carnegie, CPO at Lottoland and Paul Foster of Crucial Compliance and the GBGA.

Key themes include:

How you manage your environmental impact to have a positive influence on the planet which your stakeholders, regulators and customers will love.

Values-based approach to your work to foster your people, culture, and products to have positive social impact in communities in which you work and society at large.

Strengthen your corporate governance work, particularly around safer gambling and ESG Reporting.

Nigel Birrell, CEO of Lottoland commented: “We are pleased to be the primary sponsor of Gibraltar’s first industry-wide gaming and gambling conference. ESG is central to not only how we operate externally but also how we behave and engage with our people. We are looking forward to hearing what other industry experts are doing in this field and also sharing the journey that we have been on.” Other sponsors and exhibitors include Hassans, Gibtelecom, Crucial Compliance, nChain and RiskScreen.

The event is already gathering broad interest and, with gambling conferences taking place regularly around the World, the Ethical Gambling Forum hopes to put Gibraltar on the conference map, along with the well established KPMG e-Gaming Summit.

Further details and the conference agenda is available on www.egf.events and tickets are priced at £175 for both days or £99 for one day, including lunch and refreshments.