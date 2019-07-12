Gibraltar, the Rock Stable Jurisdiction

Hong Kong, home to some of the world’s largest companies, has had its status and stability as a financial centre questioned recently with mass protests and riot police on its streets. Fortunately, one financial centre continues to stand out globally as rock stable.

Recent scenes of protesters rampaging through Hong Kong’s legislature buildings and streets have made many worry if business can continue during these unprecedented disruptions. With police firing tear gas at ordinary individuals, questions are being asked about stability and political continuity in financial centres Worldwide.

While these jitters are being felt through the financial community, Gibraltar maintains its status as a safe and stable choice as a financial centre.

Unsurprisingly, since the troubles in Hong Kong began, there has been a steady stream of enquiries to redomicile companies from Hong Kong to Gibraltar. Fortunately, this can be done relatively easily, without too much cost.

Gibraltar is a fully self-financing and fully self-governing British Overseas Territory. It has an area of 6.7 km2 (2.6 sq mi) and forms part of mainland Europe, on the Iberian Peninsula. This small jurisdiction offers many big opportunities for businesses, families and individuals.

The jurisdiction has established itself as a prosperous financial centre over the last 40 years. Benefiting from a stable and growing economy and a favourable tax regime, its political stability, robust commercial and professional infrastructure contribute to its attractiveness as a financial jurisdiction.

Gibraltar has a diversified and stable economy. The principal sectors include, yachting and shipping, financial services, tourism, E-gaming and ship refuelling. Tourism alone generates over 10 million visitors a year to Gibraltar.

The legal system in Gibraltar is based on English Common Law with some local statute law variations. As part of the European Union, Gibraltar provides easy access to the EU financial markets and as such is subject to its directives and regulations.

The European Union (EU) Regulations apply directly to Gibraltar and EU Directives are transposed by Gibraltar’s Parliament. Gibraltar’s taxation regime is subject to European Union scrutiny.

For over a decade Gibraltar has been listed as a “White” territory by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Gibraltar continues to offer a stable financial centre, with a stable Government, and stable currency with both the Pound and Euro widely used and accepted.

Post Brexit, Gibraltar will continue to apply existing commitments on anti-money laundering and financial supervision. It will then choose whether to voluntarily apply any new EU legislation or to adopt international standards which have the same effect.

Gibraltar continues to be a rock stable jurisdiction.

