Gibraltar Tax Facts 2022/2023 & Social insurance changes

Gibraltar Tax Facts 2022/2023

We are delighted to present our Gibraltar Tax Facts leaflet for 2022/2023. This can be accessed here.

We expect to have the printed version soon and will distribute these in late August. Should you not receive a copy, or need additional copies, please don't hesitate to ask me or any of my colleagues at EY Gibraltar.

Social Insurance Changes

HM Government of Gibraltar has published changes to the amount of social insurance payable in Gibraltar.The changes apply as from 1 August 2022, with further increases set out in the Gazette to apply as from 1 July 2023. These changes are summarised below:



% of earnings Minimumper week Maximum per week Maximum per annum Employees1- previously- from 1 Aug 2022 – from 1 July 2023 10%10% 10% £12.10£12.50 £13.00 £36.30£36.70 £37.00 £1,888£1,908 2 £1,924 Employers- previously- from 1 Aug 2022 – from 1 July 2023 20%19% 18% £28.00£28.50 £29.00 £50.00£50.50 £51.00 £2,600£2,626 2 £2,652 Self-employed- previously- from 1 Aug 2022 – from 1 July 2023 20%20% 20% £25.00£28.50 £29.00 £50.00£50.50 £51.00 £2,600£2,626 2 £2,652

1 for employees under 60 years (no employees’ SI is payable by those over 60 years) 2 annual equivalent (increase as from 1st August) The Legal Notice announcing these changes can be accessed here.

Start-ups and small companies may wish to note that a social insurance credit is available, subject to conditions. This applies to companies with 10 or less employees and to companies in their first year of operation with up to 20 employees. All payments of social insurance during the relevant tax year must have been made and related filings submitted on time in order to qualify. The credit is for £100 per employee – this amount is not actually paid, but may be offset against future payments of social insurance.

Should you have any queries regarding the above please don’t hesitate to contact either me or your usual contact at EY.