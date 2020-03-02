Europa Trust Company LTD – Gibraltar, Remaining Rock Stable in the Face of Brexit

Global interest in Gibraltar, Gibraltar incorporations, Gibraltar redomiciliations and Gibraltar company activity has spiked sharply in the first two months of 2020. Europa Trust Company Ltd reports on the increased interest in Gibraltar and why a post-BREXIT Gibraltar will not only look relatively the same, but even better.

For over 40 years, proudly British Gibraltar has established itself as a prosperous global financial centre. A consistently growing economy, political stability, robust commercial, professional infrastructure, and an English-based legal system all contribute to Gibraltar’s attractiveness as a financial jurisdiction. Gibraltar’s “ White” territory listing by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for over a decade highlights the fact the jurisdiction is considered a responsible global financial jurisdiction.

After recently visiting Hong Kong, London, Beijing, and Geneva, Gibraltar’s Minister for Financial Services, said that the level of interest in Gibraltar, as a financial jurisdiction is “absolutely staggering ” and the most he has seen in over 35 years.

Unsurprisingly in the first two months of this year, Europa Trust Company Ltd has also seen a sharp spike in enquiries to incorporate and to redomicile to Gibraltar. “Fortunately, both new incorporations and re-domiciliations can be done relatively easily and without too much cost to potential clients.” said Brett Dale Bridge, Director of Business Development for the Europa Group.

Stability is rapidly returning in a variety of markets which means certainty is also returning, making post-BREXIT Gibraltar very attractive for businesses wishing to operate from Gibraltar, as well as, those wishing to take advantage of opportunities in the prosperous local market.

Post-BREXIT Gibraltar

European Union (EU) Regulations have applied directly to Gibraltar and current EU Directives are transposed by Gibraltar’s Parliament. Gibraltar’s taxation regime is subject to European Union scrutiny. Post-Brexit, Gibraltar will continue to apply existing commitments on anti-money laundering and financial supervision. It will then choose whether to voluntarily apply any new EU legislation or to adopt international standards which have the same effect.

Gibraltar will maintain its status as a safe and stable choice and as a global financial centre by continuing to provide easy access to the EU and UK financial markets. Gibraltar’s diversified and stable economy will continue with the principal sectors of yachting and shipping, financial services, tourism, E-gaming and ship refuelling with little or no change. Tourism alone generates over 10 million visitors a year to Gibraltar.

“Whatever one’s views on Brexit, the fact is that Gibraltar has now left the EU along with the United Kingdom. While Gibraltar will likely mirror or follow EU Directives that support its success, it is now also free to move away from those directives that have been too bureaucratic or stifled business” added Brett Dale Bridge.

Gibraltar will remain a rock stable jurisdiction and financially attractive jusrisdiction. Further advantages of Gibraltar as a jurisdiction can be found on our website here.

Please contact your relationship manager if you wish to redomicile, restructure or establish a new Gibraltar company.