Gibraltar personal tax returns

Personal tax returns for individuals for the tax year 2020/21 may be downloaded here

The Returns are in editable pdf format, so may be completed, saved and sent to the Income Tax Office in digital format, using the email address given in the respective return.

Taxpayers may still submit their returns through the eGov portal.

Note that a copy of photographic identification, for example, ID card or passport, is required to be provided with the Return. We understand that this is to verify details provided, given that there is no longer a requirement to sign the Return.

The deadline for filing personal tax returns for 2020/21 is 30th November 2021.

For further information on personal tax, social insurance or other payroll matters please contact either myself – neil.rumford@gi.ey.com or stephen.carreras@gi.ey.com.