Gibraltar National Day and Charity´s registration in the Register of Charities

Strait of Gibraltar Association in conjunction with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association would like to congratulate Gibraltar on this year`s national day and although it’s not going to be the usual joyful celebratory occasion, we would like to highlight the fact that we have, as a community fronted the pandemic exceptionally well and an example to other countries around the world, and we should all be proud of our achievements.

Praise due to Gibraltar Government, UK Government Gibraltar Health Authority, Public Health Gibraltar, Civil Contingencies and the many more individuals and companies that have played a part in achieving our success.

Strait of Gibraltar and Gibraltar Morocco Business Association would like us all to reflect on how our community has always defeated adversity, the closure of the frontier in 1969 was by far the biggest challenge that our society had to front, but it was achieved through unity and determination pulling in on all sectors of our community, this unity has resulted in our identity being reinforced, for which we are today celebrating.

Special mention on how Morocco assisted Gibraltar during those challenging times by providing workforce, fruit, veg, fish etc… and on how we sometimes seem to forget that we would have not been the successful Gibraltar we are today. A huge debt of gratitude is still owed to Morocco.

Strait of Gibraltar Association is extremely happy to share on this day that we have finally been registered as a charity in Gibraltar (registration number 328) this will enable us to raise funding to promote building bridges with Morocco by supporting both local and Moroccan charities and will soon announce some events covid-permitting.

Charities to be supported are:

We Care Gibraltar (formerly Families in Need)

100% Maman-Single Mothers WEBSITE

Attawassol Association-Deaf Children School Facebook Page

Assadaka Association-Down Syndrome School Facebook Page

Duke of Edinburgh International Award Tangier Facebook Page

Strait of Gibraltar Association will also be joining the whole of Gibraltar today in celebrating National day by organizing the first Gibraltar National day BBQ (reduced capacity) in the Kasbah of Tangier at Dar Henpris hosted by our Patrons Mr Henry & Mrs Priscilla Sacramento.

Steven Marin +350 58009047

Secretary Gibraltar Morocco Business Association

Henry Sacramento +350 56734000

Patron of Strait of Gibraltar Association