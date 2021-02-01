Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce Quarterly News- Welcome 2021

First, Happy New Year to all our members and contacts around the world!

As the world is still battling COVID19 it is good to see some light at the end of the tunnel in the form of the Vaccines and it makes us so proud to see that both Israel and Gibraltar are ranked top in the world in terms of % of population already vaccinated as of 25 January 2021 (as shown by the graph below):

While COVID19 is still preventing large in person events as we used to do, it is not stopping business from happening. On the contrary, businesses are realising that they have to move outside their comfort zones and seek new opportunities in new markets and we have seen a rise in business interactions on the Gibraltar-Israel front.

The recent warming of diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco also opens up an opportunity for Gibraltar to act as a bridge between the two countries for both business and tourism and our Chamber has already developed a number of Use Cases of how Gibraltar and Morocco can be used together by Israeli businesses looking to do business there.

During the last few months Gibrael Chamber’s has kept busy with numerous online events. If you wish to join our mailing list for online events, just type “I’d like to join Gibrael online events” in the Subject field and email it to info@gibrael.org

Below are highlights of some of the events we did over the last quarter. Keep safe and healthy!

Gibrael Chamber hosts Gibraltar’s new Governor – Sir David Steel

Gibrael Chamber had the pleasure of welcoming HE Governor David Steel in a live online event for a close and intimate chat, hosted by Gibrael Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay. Sir David Steel arrived in Gibraltar in June, in the middle of one of the most challenging years in Gibraltar’s modern history- with COVID19 pandemic and the realities of a Hard Brexit around the corner. Unfortunately this has meant that Governor Steel has missed out on all the traditional festivities and ceremonies Gibraltar is so accustomed to. Restrictions on social gatherings also meant that many of the public functions that the Governor traditionally attends to or holds at Governor’s House, were not taking place and so Gibrael’s online event was an opportunity for many Gibraltarians to interact with the Governor for the first time, albeit remotely.

The Governor spoke about his experience of relocating to Gibraltar during COVID19 and his disappointment of not being able to meet with the people of Gibraltar face-to-face in the traditional events; yet at the same time was amazed to see how people did recognise him when walking the streets of Gibraltar, even when wearing a face mask!

Governor Steel mentioned that most of his time is taken on dealing with Brexit matters but he is confident that the ongoing discussions with the Spanish authorities will result in fruitful collaboration and that no matter the outcome of the UK’s agreement with the EU, Gibraltar will come out stronger and resilient. We wish Governor Steel lots of success in his role and hope the situation will soon allow him to truly enjoy Gibraltar to the max, like his predecessor did.

The event was featured in Gibraltar’s main newspaper- the Chronicle. Full article in the link below:

https://www.chronicle.gi/ gibrael-hosts-online-event- with-sir-david-steel/

Gibrael Chamber’s HanuChristmas Celebration

Gibrael Chamber held an online HanuChristmas event marking the start of the festive season, celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas. In a true multi-faith spirit, Gibrael Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay and Gibrael President, Eran Shay, hosted a packed event which included a talk by Mark Power- Deputy UK Ambassador in Israel and by Vivian Aisen, Minister Director of Public Diplomacy at the Israeli embassy in London, who both alluded to the important role that Gibraltar plays in acting as a gateway to the UK for Israeli companies, and thanked Gibrael Chamber for its part in promoting business on the UK-Gibraltar-Israel triangle. Bringing on the festive mood, two talented singers- James Falzon from Gibraltar and Liat Itzchaki from Israel entertained the audience with popular Christmas and Hanukkah songs. The event continued with creative business tips for the New Year from Ms Shiran Raz- an Israeli business mentor, followed by the announcement that the 6th Gibrael Chamber annual publication is ready for release and will be making its way to over 42 financial centres around the world next week. Commenting on the event, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet, said: “After months of COVID19 we finally can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the coming vaccine, and what a better moment to see this light than at the start of the festivals of light- Hanukkah and Christmas. We want to thank our guests and speakers and a big thanks to our sponsors Continent 8 for their continued support. We have more great events planned already for 2021, hopefully in person rather than online”.

Gibraltar-Israel-relations marked by planting of tree on Tu-Bishvat

Tu-Bishvat, is Israel’s festival of the Trees and the Environment celebrated this year on 28th January 2021. On Tu-Bishvat it is customary to plant a tree and this year the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Keren Kayemet L’Israel – Israel’s largest green organisation, to have a tree planted in Israel dedicated to strengthening the relationship between the people of Gibraltar and the people of Israel. This year the planting of the trees is done in the mountains of Nazareth.

Gibrael Chairman interviewed on Israeli TV about Gibraltar’s COVID19 Situation

Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, was interviewed live on 12 January 2021 on Israel’s Channel 12 “Israel Now” Talk Show hosted by Galt Gutman and Yoav Limor about the COVID19 situation in Gibraltar.

Watch the interview (in Hebrew):

https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=8AnS5uF1PwQ&feature= youtu.be

Gibrael Chamber launches 6th Annual Publication

Our 6th Annual Publication for 2021 is now available in English and Hebrew!



Read the digital edition online:

http://www.gibrael.org/annual- publication/ This unique annual publication about Gibraltar is full of articles, stories and photos highlighting Gibraltar’s economy, its various business sectors, culture, people and heritage.Read the digital edition online:

Online Lecture about Gibraltar to Israeli Pensioners Group

Gibrael Chairwoman gave an online lecture to a group of over 200 Israeli pensioners about the Jewish community of Gibraltar and other small Jewish communities around the world and their sustainability in an era of globalisation.

