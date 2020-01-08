Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce Quarterly News Q4 2019

Happy 2020! With the start of a new decade we look forward to another year full of new opportunities, business co-operations from both ends of the Med sea, and plenty exciting activities, events and delegations. Below are some of the highlights of our activity in the last quarter of 2019.

Join our Chamber. Become a member and start enjoying the benefits!

Click Here to Register Now!

Israel mentioned as key market for Gibraltar in Deputy Chief Minister’s 2020 New Year Message

Gibraltar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Garcia, mentions Israel in his New Year message as one of the key target markets for Gibraltar in 2020 and has mentioned GIBRAEL as a bridge between the two countries.

The full text of the DCM’s message can be read on:

https://www.gbc.gi/uploads/ h3IY9_20200106_EMBARGOED_-_ DCM_New_Year_Message_2020-2. pdf If you wish to explore the business opportunities in Israel, join our next business delegation to Israel in February 2020. Contact us for more details on: info@gibrael.org

Attending the Crypto & Banking event in Tel Aviv

Gibraltar was prominently featured in the End of Year in Fintech event on Crypto & Banking, held at the Barclays Rise accelerator in Tel Aviv on 30th December 2019, attended by Gibrael President, Eran Shay.

Participating in Israeli Leaders in the Diaspora Annual Conference

Gibrael’s Chairwoman-Ayelet Mamo Shay- participated in the three day conference for Global Israeli Leaders in the Diaspora, held in Ashkelon in December 2019. Ayelet gave a talk to the audience on entrepreneurship and global business opportunities.

A University Talk on Small Jewish Communities

Gibrael Chairwoman-Ayelet Mamo Shay- delivered a talk in November, at the University of Gibraltar, on small Jewish communities around the world and the challenges they face in an era of globalisation.

Facilitating Tourism between Israel & Gibraltar at the World Tourism Expo in London

Gibrael President, Eran Shay, attended the World Tourism Expo in London- the world’s biggest tourism conference, where he promoted these two great destinations.

Meeting with President of the Bulgaria-Israel Chamber of Commerce

In November 2019, Gibrael President-Eran Shay- met in Sofia with the President of the Bulgaria-Israel Chamber of Commerce, Avinoam Katrieli, where they discussed potential business links on the triangle Israel-Gibraltar-Bulgaria. Mr Katrieli was presented with a copy of Gibrael Chamber’s annual publication.

Gibrael Chamber’s 5th Annual Magazine Published

Our 5th Annual magazine has been published and distributed in December. It has been sent to over 42 key financial centres around the world!

The online version is available here: https://issuu.com/ directmag/docs/gibrael_ magazine_2020_final

If you wish to receive hard copies, contact us on info@gibrael.org