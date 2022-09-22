Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce News- Q3 2022

As we returned from the summer break and resumed our events we were all deeply saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Such a remarkable lady that who shaped almost a century in the United Kingdom and worldwide, and will be remembered as one of the greatest queens of all time for her dignity, sense of duty, courage and devotion to her people throughout her entire life.

Queen Elizabeth II has even left her stamp on Gibrael Chamber – literally! She personally has given the approval for the joint stamp between Gibraltar and Israel which Gibrael Chamber was instrumental in coordinating, and which was officially launched in February 2022. Her portrait appears on the stamp, like on all Royal Mail stamps. She will always be in our hearts!

As we approach the Jewish New Year, we would like to wish all our members and contacts around the world a SHANA TOVA, full of health, happiness and success, and hope we will have the opportunity to meet again soon.

Gibrael President Eran Shay, conveyed the condolences on behalf of Gibrael Chamber to the Royal Family following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, in a book placed at Governor’s House in Gibraltar.

Gibrael Chamber hosted MANNA UK – formerly known as Meir Panim UK. MANNA has been operating since September 2008 and its main goal is to raise awareness and support for Meir Panim’s amazing work in Israel- helping Holocaust survivors, children and families in need, across Israel and fighting poverty. More information on MANNA UK is available on: https://www.mannauk.org/

The event included a VIP dinner and featured a performance by Zalmy Cohen who delighted us with festive songs for Rosh Hashana.

Gibrael’s Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, was invited by the Gibraltar branch of the Rotary Club to give a presentation to its members about Gibrael and about Gibraltar-Israel business relations and opportunities.

Gibrael Chamber President and Chairwoman delivered an online presentation to members of the Gold Ventures Investment network, about the advantages for start-ups and for investors in doing business in Gibraltar.

Gibrael President and Chairwoman were invited to give talks to Israeli tour groups visiting Gibraltar, about life in Gibraltar, the history of the local Jewish community and the general economy. Visitors were impressed to hear about the vibrant community in Gibraltar and the harmony between the different religions.

