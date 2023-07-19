Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce News H1 2023

The first half of 2023 has been busy with events both in Gibraltar, London and Israel. We are seeing a steady stream of Israeli companies doing business on the Rock and we have been assisting many of them with getting the various permits and approvals from the authorities in Gibraltar, including relocation of employees and their families. Similarly, Gibraltar based companies are exploring market opportunities in Israel and have contracted the services of Israeli companies particularly in Fintech, CyberSecurity and other technological innovations.

Gibrael Chamber Attends ICE London Gaming Exhibition

In early February, President and Chairwoman of Gibrael Chamber have attended the ICE London Gaming exhibition- the world’s biggest exhibition for online gaming and casino companies. We have met with numerous Israeli companies there that are looking to enter the Gibraltar market and assisted several of them with introductions to some of the biggest online gaming operators based in Gibraltar.

Business Seminar for Israelis in London

In February, the Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce has hosted a breakfast seminar in the Gibraltar House in London about Doing Business in Gibraltar aimed at the Jewish and Israeli community living in London. A presentation on the advantages of doing business through Gibraltar and opportunities for Israeli companies was given by Gibrael President Eran Shay

The event included a talk by Ofer Forher, Minister for Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in the UK, in which he highlighted the importance of Gibraltar as part of the wider Israel-UK trade relations and as well as the important role that Gibrael Chamber serves as a bridge connecting UK and Israeli businesses.

The event also featured a talk by former British Labour MP -Joan Ryan- who serves as Executive Director of ELNET UK- a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Europe and Israel based on shared democratic values.

Demonstrating a good example of how Gibraltar is used by Israeli entrepreneurs to grow their companies, a presentation was delivered by founder Mark Ishakov and CEO Roberto Fiorello of the innovative company ETIOCA (www.etioca.com), which develops electric vehicles with a Blockchain-backed ecosystem.

Commenting on the event, Gibrael Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay said: “Gibraltar is a fast track route for Israeli companies looking to do business in the UK and beyond. We believe there is great importance in informing the Jewish and Israeli community living in the UK about Gibraltar as there is much potential for business on the Israel-Gibraltar-UK triangle.”

Showcasing Israeli Innovation on the Rock

Gibrael Chamber had the pleasure of hosting ETIOCA as a great example of how Gibraltar is used by Israeli entrepreneurs as a base for their companies and as a place from where to develop their business internationally.

It was great to welcome amongst our guests, the Mayor of La Linea and the Mayor of Los Barrios in Spain, alongside the Gibraltar Minister of Transport Gibraltar at our event, as it demonstrates that Gibraltar can attract companies that can in turn generate economic prosperity to the entire region.

The advanced Fintech regulations we have in Gibraltar are proving to be a magnate for innovative companies in a wide range of sectors and we wish ETIOCA much success in its journey.

The amount of people that came today to Gibraltar OceanVillage to take some photos of this unique vehicle was incredible!!! (Thank you Ocean Village for allowing us to locate this special car in such a special and central location).

Please see below link for GBC TV report:

https://lnkd.in/drrkU7BW

International Women’s Day Gala Dinner

Gibrael Chairwoman- Ayelet Mamo Shay- author of the successful book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock” organised a Gala Dinner to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 on 8th March 2023. The Gala Dinner celebrated the achievements and contributions of women to society in general and to the community of Gibraltar in particular. The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members. During the event, guests were treated to a range of inspirational activities, including an insightful panel, and the Ladies That Rock The Rock Award was given to 8 remarkable ladies.

The Gala Dinner was the climax of a number of inspirational events led by Ayelet, which included a talk to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, a number of leadership workshops delivered by Ayelet, and the donation of over 400 copies of her book to local schools.

Article in Times of Israel

Gibrael President, Eran Shay, highlighted the advantages of Gibraltar’s special tax residency in an interview by Dan Dorby to the Times of Israel:

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/case-study-living-in-gibraltar/

In April, Gibrael Chairwoman led a delegation of female entrepreneurs from Gibraltar to Israel where they have met with several organisations and visited important sites in Jerusalem, Haifa, Akko, and Tel Aviv, during their 5 days visit.

Gibrael Chairwoman in list of Israel’s Top 75 Successful Women

Ahead of Israel’s 75th Independence Day, a list of Israel’s Top 75 Successful Women was published, featuring Ayelet Mamo Shay in 44th place. Further details on: https://successfulwomenofisrael.com/israel-75/

Celebrating 75th Israel Independence Day in London

Gibrael Chairwoman was invited by the Israeli Ambassador in London- Tzipi Hotovely – to a celebration of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in a glamorous event in Central London, attended by leading Israeli and British politicians and community leaders.

Gibraltar Mayor Farewell

Gibrael President and Chairwoman were invited to a farewell ceremony from the Mayor of Gibraltar – Christian Santos-who finished the term of his service, ahead of the appointment of Carmen Gomez as the new Mayor.

Attending Tech Week in London

Ayelet Mamo Shay attended the London Tech Week where she participated in a number of workshops on female entrepreneurs with business leaders from different parts of the world.

Crowning of King Charles II

As part of the celebrations marking the crowning of King Charles II, the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, has invited Gibrael President and Chairwoman to attend a garden party at Governor’s House, to celebrate this festive occasion.

Meetings with British MPs

In June, Ayelet Mamo Shay held meetings in the British Parliament with several British Members of Parliament and Members of the House of Lords, where they discussed business relations on the UK-Gibraltar-Israel triangle, and were interviewed for the next edition of Gibrael Chamber’s Annual Publication. Photos below with Lord Ian Austin and with Lord Karan Bilimoria.

Hosting HODL Crypto Fund

In late June, Gibrael Chamber had the pleasure of hosting a Breakfast Seminar with the professional investment team from HODL. HODL is a Fund Management firm managing 4 funds, all of which invest in crypto and digital assets. Two of the funds were set up in Gibraltar and are regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, and the other two in the Netherlands where they are registered with the Dutch Authority Financial Markets since 2020. HODL applies different investment strategies for each of the Funds, such as Actively Managed, Algorithmic and Venture – across the Digital Assets & blockchain technology space. The HODL team are busy these days with a road-show to investors in various countries including Thailand and China, Gibraltar and are looking to explore opportunities in Israel too!

