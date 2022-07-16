Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce News- H1 2022

The past 6 months have seen a return to normal business operations across Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce has been busy as ever, strengthening the bond between Gibraltar and Israel in a variety of cultural and business events. Below are some of the highlights from the past few months:

Gibraltar-Israel tourism links promoted at World Tourism Market exhibition in London

Gibrael President and Chairwoman, Eran Shay and Ayelet Mamo Shay, attended the World Tourism Market (WTM) Exhibition in London (the world’s biggest tourism conference), where they introduced Gibraltar’s Minister of Tourism, Vijay Daryanani to the Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to explore possible tourism opportunities between the two countries.

Commenting on the meeting, Minister Yoel Razvozov said: “We had a great meeting with my colleague Minister Daryanani and the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce leadership. It’s always fruitful to explore new opportunities for international cooperation.”

Gibrael Chamber hosted at LAHAV Israel Board

Gibrael Chamber President and Chairwoman were invited by LAHAV – the Israel Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses, to speak at their Board meeting in Tel Aviv. Led by President Roee Cohen, LAHAV, currently represents over 60 independent and professional organizations in Israel totalling over 250,000 members.

Gibrael Chamber host Israeli art exhibition

Gibrael Chamber organised an exhibition by Israeli artist Dan Kofler at the famous Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates.

Born in 1946 in Bucharest, Dan Kofler moved to Israel at the age of 2. The artist, performer and author’s work reflects both his passion for Jewish heritage as well as his care for environmental issues.

The exhibition, was launched with a speech from Minister of Culture John Cortes and music provided by violinist Enrique Tudela. Further coverage can be seen on GBC TV News – click HERE

Launch of Joint Stamp between Israel and Gibraltar

Gibrael Chamber was instrumental in facilitating the issuance of a joint stamp between Gibraltar and Israel. The stamp was unveiled on 15th February, at a ceremony at the Sunborn Hotel, in the presence of His Excellence Governor of Gibraltar, Minister for Business Vijay Daryanani, and many other distinguished guests. The stamp showcases the theme of shared religions, depicting Nefutzot Yehuda Synagogue on the Gibraltar side of the stamp, and the Basilica of Annunciation in Nazareth, on the Israel side of the stamp. The stamp was designed by photographer Steven Perrera, and the project was managed from Gibraltar by Aaron Enrils, head of the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau and Glendon Martinez, Director of Postal Services; and from Israel by Mr. Elhanan Shapira- Head of the Israeli Philatelic Service and Danny Goldstein- CEO of the Israeli Post Company.

Commenting on the joint stamp issuance, Gibrael Chamber’s Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, said:

“The joint stamp does not only represent the growing relationship between Gibraltar and Israel in recent years, it represents the co-existence and diversity of religions both in Gibraltar and in Israel. For me, this project has an even greater personal angel- as before relocating to Gibraltar, I used to work in the Israeli Postal Authority as a branch manageress, and now, to have the honour to take part in the issuance of the joint stamp between Gibraltar and Israel, means going the full circle.”

Issuing the joint stamp was not at all a simple process and took over 2 years in the making, requiring the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Government of Israel and the Government of Gibraltar. “Even when we were told several times that it was not possible, we did not give up; we persisted and made it happen!” said Gibrael Chamber’s President Eran Shay.

Gibrael Chairwoman on Mayor’s panel and on StartUpGrind for International Women’s Day 2022

Following the publication of her latest book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock”, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, was invited to participate in a panel organised by the GFSB with the Mayor of Gibraltar, to mark International Women’s Day 2022. The panel discussed challenges facing women in the business world and beyond.

Ayelet was also hosted by StartUpGrind Gibraltar for a FireChat about female entrepreneurs in HiTech and about her life journey.

Gibrael Chamber host JNF-KKL in Communal Dinner

In February 2022, the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce had the honour and the pleasure to mark the celebration of 120 years of Keren Kayemet Le’Israel (KKL)-Jewish National Fund (JNF) and JNF UK here in Gibraltar in an intimate dinner gathering. Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and their homeland. As Israel’s largest and oldest green organization, KKL-JNF’s work has directly influenced environmental policy and community development. KKL-JNF features prominently in high-level conferences and think-tanks, and engages business and government leaders, as well as the general public, in dynamic public discourse on people and their environment.

The dinner included great food, a talk and presentation by KKL and JNF UK representatives, and a live performance by the orthodox comedian Ashley Blaker…it was a great night with so much laughter!

KKL-JNF UK have also met with Minister for the Environment and Education -John Cortes, where they have highlighted the work they do on environmental projects as well as in projects to engage youth in peripheral towns in HiTech education.

Commenting on the event, Ayelet Mamo Shay, Gibrael Chairwoman said: “We are privileged that an organisation such as KKL-JNF has decided to come to Gibraltar. There are many ways in which we can learn from the work they do, and their visit will no doubt strengthen the cultural links between Gibraltar and Israel on matters relating to the environment and education”.

Female Delegation to Morocco

With the warming of the relations between Israel and Morocco, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, has led a female delegation to Morocco in March 2022, where delegates have met with powerful, influential ladies in Marrakesh, exploring opportunities on the Morocco-Gibraltar-Israel triangle. Delegates also met with less fortunate ladies in villages near the Sahara desert, to understand some of the challenges facing women in traditional societies in Morocco.

Gibrael Chairwoman speaks at Toronto female leadership conference

Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, spoke at the ORCA female Israeli business leadership conference held in Toronto in May 2022. Taking part in a powerful ladies panel, Ayelet spoke about her journey, the challenges to success, and about her latest book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock” and about the relocation experience to Gibraltar and her first book “Relocation Darling, Relocation!”

Gibrael President speaks at Israel Crypto Conference

Gibrael President, Eran Shay, spoke at the Israel Crypto Conference held in May 2022, where he explained about the crypto regulations in Gibraltar and the Do’s and Don’ts for Israeli crypto entrepreneurs thinking about setting up and becoming regulating in Gibraltar.

To watch the interview with Eran press the following YouTube link and move to minute 1:03:17

Israel Crypto Conference Interview with Eran Shay

Gibrael Chamber attended Governor’s Garden Party for Royals’ visit

The President and Chairwoman of Gibrael were invited by His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar to a Garden Party in honour of Prince Edward and Sophie the Countess of Wessex, held as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The Royal couple were on a three days visit to Gibraltar.

Gibrael Chairwoman meets Israeli Ambassador in London

In June 2022, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet Mamo Shay, held a meeting at the Israeli Embassy in London with the Israeli Ambassador to the UK- Mrs Tzipi Hotovely. Ayelet discussed commercial relations on the Israel-Gibraltar-UK triangle and invited Mrs Hotovely to visit the Rock. Ayelet presented Ambassador Hotovely with a copy of her latest book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock” and was surprised to hear the Ambassador has already read Ayelet’s first book “Relocation Darling, Relocation!”.

Ayelet also met with the Israeli Consulate General Avi Cohen and with Ephrat Perry- Director of Public Diplomacy, and with the Head of the Israeli House in London.

Gibrael Chamber Summer Party 2022

Gibrael members and contacts enjoyed wine, cocktails and tapas as part of Gibrael’s Summer Party event at Bruno’s Bar & Restaurant in Ocean Village.

