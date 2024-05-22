Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses Announces Winners of the 2024 Business Innovation Awards

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) hosted the 2024 Business Innovation Awards last night (21st May) on the rooftop of the Eliott Hotel. The event celebrated the innovative spirit of Gibraltar’s business community.

The event was moderated by Eran Shay, GFSB Board Director. When speaking about the awards Shay stated, “The competition this year attracted a diverse mix of businesses, including insurtech, consumer products, e-commerce, environmental, real estate, imaging, healthcare, and wellbeing. Many contestants are targeting international expansion, and we believe the GFSB Business Innovation Awards can help them achieve this.”

Eight finalists presented their ideas to a panel of judges, followed by a Q&A session. The judges then selected a winner and a runner-up.

Winner: Green Wave’s Eco Loyalty Card Mobile App, presented by Lili Olivero. This app rewards eco-conscious behaviours by allowing users to earn points for environmentally friendly activities, which can be redeemed at partner businesses.

Runner-Up: Barton Solutions Limited, presented by James Barton. Barton Solutions is a digital agency specializing in 3D and web services, known for delivering high-quality results efficiently.

The winner of the GFSB Business Innovation Award, Green Wave will receive £2,000 worth of cutting-edge IT and communications equipment, generously sponsored by Gibtelecom. Additionally, they will enjoy one year’s worth of complimentary advertising in the GFSB’s THRIVE Magazine, providing a powerful platform to elevate their business to new heights. On top of that, they will also receive 2 tickets to the GFSB annual dinner, offering an opportunity to network and celebrate with industry peers.

As runner-up, Barton Solutions will have the opportunity to showcase their innovation through one free advertising slot in an issue of THRIVE Magazine, as well as receiving 2 complimentary tickets to the 11th June GFSB Annual Dinner, hosted at the Sunborn Hotel.

The panel of judges included:

Shaun Zammit, Head of Sales & Account Management at Gibtelecom • Dianne Vallejo, CEO of Bassadone Motors

Albert Borrell, Director of Transformation & Strategy at Gibraltar International Bank

Shaun Zammit from Gibtelecom, the event’s sponsor, commented, “The GFSB Innovation Awards capture the entrepreneurial spirit of Gibraltar. We see innovative ideas and a growing appetite for breaking new ground. It is inspiring to see these businesses succeed locally and abroad.”

The GFSB would like to thank all contestants, judges and the event’s sponsor Gibtelecom for their continued support of this event.

Key Information:

BIA 2024 Finalists:

Dominique Penalver – Moniques Bistro Carl Clavering – BHR Assist Insurance Services Limited Lili Olivero – Green Wave Ltd (Winner) Mike Langer – Shirinoku Limited James Barton – Barton Solutions Limited (Runner-Up) Dr Beran Parry – Advanced Bio Solutions Group Kelly Edwards – Occupational Health Services Maggie Traverso – Seekers Limited

About the Business Innovation Awards:

The Business Innovation Awards (BIA) recognize innovative ideas and strategies in Gibraltar’s business community. The GFSB extends its gratitude to Gibtelecom for their support. The 2024 edition marks the 7th year of the BIA.

Contact details:

Name: Phoebe Kelly, Business Support Manager

Telephone: 00350 200 47722

Email: gfsb@gfsb.gi