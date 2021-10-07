Gibraltar elected to Board of Directors of WTCA in New York

World Trade Center (WTC) Gibraltar has been announced as one of the new representatives elected to the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Board of Directors, following a closely fought election across six continents, amongst the networks 320 highly connected global members.

The goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement.

Ed Allison-Wright, Director at WTC Gibraltar will now represent Gibraltar’s interests within the global network alongside 20 other World Trade Centers that are represented on the Board, which covers 91 countries and more than 70 capital cities. Other board members include representatives from Accra (Ghana), Twente (the Netherlands), Mumbai & Noida (India), Curitiba (Brazil), Winnipeg (Canada), Denver, Savannah & Washington D.C. (USA), Suzhou (China), Amman (Jordan), Nice (France), Taipei (Taiwan), Trieste (Italy), Manila (the Philippines), Istanbul (Turkey), Monterrey (Mexico), Montevideo (Uruguay), Panama and Cyprus.

WTC Gibraltar was opened in February 2017 and was 98.5% occupied within just one month with 38% of occupants being new to Gibraltar and delivering a home for Regus to provide vital serviced workspace and incubator facilities for rapid growth start-ups. The building is home to some of Gibraltar’s rising stars as well as established household names and the Nairne Report of October 2017 estimated that the World Trade Center generates £65,000,000 annually to the Gibraltar economy.

October brought record post-pandemic numbers of workers back to the World Trade Center in Gibraltar, signalling a strong intention from companies that are invested in high quality workspace, that the utilisation of this space is important for the cohesiveness of their teams and the talent that they attract.

For more information, please see www.wtca.org and www.worldtradecenter.gi or email our Building Manager, Mariela Gancheva: mariela@worldtradecenter.gi