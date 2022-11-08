Gibraltar Day London 2022

The Government of Gibraltar, supported by industry experts in their different sectors, hosted three days of events and seminars in London to mark Gibraltar Day 2022.

The events commenced on October 31st with the Financial Services Lunch, held in the Old Library at the historic Guildhall in the City. Those attending now pay for their participation and the lunch is no longer subsidised by the government.

An evening reception followed at The Shard, which was attended by UK Members of Parliament, foreign ambassadors to the UK, and other industry leaders.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “This is the first Gibraltar Day in London since the pandemic began, and I am absolutely delighted to have hosted the Financial Services Lunch earlier today, which brought together all those industry leaders who are so fundamentally important to Gibraltar’s economy. It was also particularly poignant to mark Gibraltar Day in London this year for the first time since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I would like to thank Sir Phillip Barton for attending the lunch and addressing those present and for reenforcing the United Kingdom’s commitment to Gibraltar and to securing a safe and beneficial deal in the UK/EU negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU”.

The following morning Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, hosted the Insurance Breakfast seminar on the top level in the Gherkin Building in the City.

The seminar was attended by 140 insurance professionals, and the keynote address was presented by Hannah Gurga, Director-General of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and was followed by a presentation from James Rakow, an actuarial partner at Deloitte in London, on the comparative performance of Gibraltar and the UK motor insurers. Then followed a panel discussion.

Minister Isola stated: “The insurance sector has been a key component of Gibraltar’s financial services sector for over 20 years and during my time in office since 2013, Gibraltar insurers’ collective share of the UK motor insurance market has grown from around 11% to over 30% today.”

In the late afternoon the DLT seminar was held at Level 39, One Canada Square, in Canary Wharf.

Over 160 industry, regulatory and governmental representatives attended, and Minister Isola again opened the event, followed by William Gracie, Head of DLT at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) who provided a regulatory update.

Two panel discussions followed, the first covering the governments initiative in piloting a process in which it will integrate blockchain technology into its legacy systems to streamline government services. This was moderated by Anthony Provasoli, co-chair of the Gibraltar Association of New Technologies (GANT), and panellists Christopher Woolnough, IOV Labs, Alfonso Monroy, Bitso and Pablo Mosquera, Extrimian.

The second panel discussed the importance of the 10th Regulatory Principle, led by GANT co-chair Joey Garcia and leading industry experts Lee Schneider, Jonathan Parnell, Eqonex, Jenna Wright, LMAX Digital, Vitalli Kedya, Currency.com and Ava Labs, Joshua Ashley Klayman, Linklaters LLP, who had travelled from the USA to join the event.

On the last day the Funds and Asset Managers Breakfast was held in the Gladstone Library, National Liberal Club in Whitehall, and was supported by the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA).

A total of 175 investment professionals attended the event, with a very significant majority being UK based, including asset managers, fund administrators and professional service providers, such as lawyers and accountants.

Minister Isola gave an introductory address focussing on themes such as Gibraltar’s unique financial services market access to the UK under the Gibraltar Authorisation Regime.

The Chair of GFIA, James Lasry, then gave an update as to the recent legislative developments in Gibraltar, including the dual regime for funds, limited partnerships with and without legal personality and protected cell companies (PCC).

A panel discussion then followed, with probing questions being asked by fund managers based outside of Gibraltar to Sam Vatvani, GFSC, Jay Gomez, Deputy Chair GFIA, Jerome Lussan, CEO Laven Partners, and international participants Samuel Hapak, Anthony Bodenstein, Federico Corbari.

At midday the Private Clients & Family Offices Lunch was held at the same address and was attended by City professionals in this field.

Minister Isola introduced the event, speaking once again on the importance of transparency and the adherence to international standards, the professionalism of Gibraltar’s private client sector and the close relationship the jurisdiction enjoys with UK based family offices and professional intermediaries.

The keynote speaker for the lunch was Stuart Musgrave, who is both an expert in servicing the needs of high-net-worth families, as well as direct first-hand experience of being in family structures.

Minister Isola also took the opportunity to thank all the Gibraltar Finance staff, those present in London at the events, and those supporting them remotely, for the organisation and delivery of five events, over three days, that had attracted 1000 attendees in total.