Gibraltar Day in London 2019 – Events – 5th to 7th November 2019

Further to the announcement of the Think Gibraltar campaign (thinkgibraltar.gi) which was launched on National Day this week, HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm the following five financial services events to be held in London.

All of these events will be a part of the ongoing thinkGibraltar campaign which will include a digital marketing campaign, the 300 Gibraltar branded Taxi’s, 100 London Buses over the next 6-8 weeks and these events around Gibraltar Day in London.

We hope you will support our efforts in raising awareness of our Financial Services sector in London and join us in this campaign.

1.- Gibraltar Day in London, Financial Services Lunch, will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2019

The lunch will be held, as is customary at the Old Library – which is situated within the Guildhall, Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HH.

12.30pm – 1:00pm – Guests arrive & welcome drinks

1:00pm – 2:30pm – Lunch

The lunch is being hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar. The Chief Minister and the Minister for Financial Services will be addressing the audience.

There will be a charge of £100.00 per person with a maximum of 10 per table.

We shall make every effort to accommodate your request for reservations, however the maximum capacity for the lunch is some 330 people and space is therefore limited. We anticipate that demand will exceed supply and we would therefore urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

We request that this opportunity be used by attendees to maximise the development of new business, that there be an appropriate balance between the number of attendees and their guests and that guests are of an appropriate level of seniority.

Expressions of interest, indicating the number of places required (including the number of guests you anticipate will attend) should be sent to us via email to

nadiuska.segovia@financecentre.gov.gi and cc: joanne.martinez@financecentre.gov.gi .

2.- Funds & Asset Managers’ Breakfast, will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2019

The breakfast seminar will be held, at the Nash Room, Institute of Directors – which is situated at 116 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ED.

Gibraltar – focusing on best in class legislation for its long established and successful funds industry, crypto funds and reciprocal access to the United Kingdom.

The seminar will include an address by a keynote speaker as well as a panel discussion. Further details on the panel session will be released in due course.

08:15am – Breakfast will be available as from this time

09:00am – Welcome and introduction by Tim Haynes

09:05am – Address by Albert Isola, Minister for Financial Services

09.15am – Key note speaker and panel discussion

10:30am – Networking opportunity

The breakfast is being hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar. The Minister for Financial Services will also be addressing the audience.

The seminar will be theatre style and there will be a charge of £30.00 per person.

We shall make every effort to accommodate your request for reservations, however the maximum capacity for the breakfast seminar is some 150 people and space is therefore limited. We anticipate that demand will exceed supply and we would therefore urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

Expressions of interest, indicating the number of places required (including the number of guests you anticipate will attend) should be sent to us via email to allison.wink@financecentre.gov.gi and cc: nadiuska.segovia@financecentre.gov.gi .

3.- Private Clients and Family offices’ Seminar, will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2019

The seminar will be held, at the Nash Room, Institute of Directors, which is situated at 116 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5ED.

Private Client Seminar: Gibraltar – Providing solutions for high net worth families.

The seminar will include an address by a keynote speaker as well as a panel discussion. Further details on the panel session will be released in due course.

4:00pm – Guests arrive; coffee and refreshments will be available

4:30pm – Welcome and introduction by Tim Haynes

4.35pm – Address by Albert Isola, Minister for Financial Services

4:45pm – Key note speaker and panel discussion

6:00pm – Drinks and canapés will be provided

The reception is being hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar. The Minister for Financial Services will also be addressing the audience.

The seminar will be theatre style and there will be a charge of £40.00 per person.

We shall make every effort to accommodate your request for reservations, however the maximum capacity for the seminar is some 150 people and space is therefore limited. We anticipate that demand will exceed supply and we would therefore urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

Expressions of interest, indicating the number of places required (including the number of guests you anticipate will attend) should be send to us via email to joanne.martinez@financecentre.gov.gi and cc: allison.wink@financecentre.gov.gi .

4.- Insurance Breakfast, will take place on Thursday 7th November 2019

The breakfast seminar will be held, at The Gherkin, level 40 – which is situated at 30 St. Mary Axe, London EC3A.

Think Gibraltar Insure UK.

The seminar will include an address by a keynote speaker as well as a panel discussion. Further details on the panel session will be released in due course.

08:15am – Breakfast will be available as from this time

09:00am – Welcome and introduction by Michael Ashton

09:05am – Address by Albert Isola, Minister for Financial Services

09:15am – Key note speaker and panel discussion

10:30am – Networking opportunity

The breakfast is being hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar. The Minister for Financial Services will also be addressing the audience.

The seminar will be theatre style and there will be a charge of £30.00 per person.

We shall make every effort to accommodate your request for reservations, however the maximum capacity for the breakfast seminar is some 140 people and space is therefore limited. We anticipate that demand will exceed supply and we would therefore urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

Expressions of interest, indicating the number of places required (including the number of guests you anticipate will attend) should be send to us via email to maite.mir-parody@financecentre.gov.gi and cc: nyoka.catania@financecentre.gov.gi .

5.- DLT Reception, will take place on Thursday 7th November 2019

The reception, hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar, includes an expert panel session and will be held, at Level 39, The Sandbox Room – which is situated at one Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:15pm – Guests arrive; coffee and refreshments will be available

4:45pm – Welcome and introduction by Paul Astengo

4:50pm – Address by Albert Isola, Minister for Financial Services

5:00pm – Industry led expert panel discussion

6:00pm – Drinks and canapés will be provided

7:00pm – Close

Full details on the panel session will be released in due course but will include industry visionaries, senior leaders and founders of leading global firms who will offer discussion and opinions on a number of current topics of interest.

The seminar will be theatre style and there will be a charge of £40.00 per person.

We shall make every effort to accommodate your request for reservations, however the maximum capacity for the seminar is some 150 people and space is therefore limited. We anticipate that demand will exceed supply and we would therefore urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

Expressions of interest, indicating the number of places required (including the number of guests you anticipate will attend) should be sent to us via email to nyoka.catania@financecentre.gov.gi and cc: maite.mir-parody@financecentre.gov.gi .

We request that these opportunities be used by attendees to maximise the development of new business as well as to reinforce existing relationships.

For the avoidance of doubt, the sending of a request to attend these events is not, in itself, confirmation that such a request can be accommodated. You will need to ensure that you receive formal confirmation and an invitation in respect of each place reserved.