Gibraltar Budget 2022 announcements

HM Government of Gibraltar has today announced its budget measures for the year 2022/23.

The Chief Minister’s address included the following matters.

Corporate taxation

No change to the existing corporate tax rate of 12.5% was announced.

Amended legislation and guidance is to be issued to clarify the method of applying the increased tax rate announced in July 2021 from 10% to the current rate of 12.5%.

The 50% “super-deduction” for marketing expenses announced in the 2021 budget is to terminate with immediate effect. The deduction will be given for the first year of application. However, to qualify, the marketing “must be of Gibraltar as a destination and jurisdiction with the aim of attracting, conventions, events, visitors and tourists or new businesses to set up here.”

The Income Tax Office is to conduct a review of companies thought to be under-declaring tax. A secondment from HM Treasury in the UK has been sought to assist with the review. In the meantime, an amnesty has been given until 31 December 2022 to voluntarily resubmit any returns and pay any additional tax without penalties or interest. After this date, estimated assessments will be raised where companies are believed to have under-declared tax due. Any additional tax due will be a multiple (to be determined) of the underpaid tax.

A “COVID recovery charge” of £25 per company per week (£1,300 per annum) is to be payable by all companies over the next two years. This will be levied as part of the annual return filing process.

Audit threshold

The audit threshold for companies is to be increased from £1.25m to £1.5m. This will apply to accounting periods commencing on or after 1 July 2022.

Personal tax

As from 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2024 all personal tax rates are to be increased by 2% (so for example, 25% will become 27%).

The tax rate on taxable income in excess of £105,000 is to become a flat rate of 27% (applying the temporary increase of 2% that applies for two years. Currently a rate of 18% applies to taxable income in the £500,000 to £700,000 band, and taxable income above that at 5%).

No changes to tax allowances or deductions were announced.

Category 2 Individuals Minimum tax payable to increase from £32,000 to £37,000 per annum; Maximum tax payable under the Category 2 cap to be increased by £5,000* from current amount of £37,310 (* to be confirmed). Tax to be paid by 30 November in each tax year; amount payable is the maximum Category 2 amount, with any overpayment to be returned if and when the individual leaves Gibraltar. New applicants to pay for the first year’s amount on confirmation of their Category 2 status.

HEPSS* Individuals: No changes specific to HEPSS individuals were announced Based on increases in personal tax rates generally, it is possible that tax payable on HEPSS income will increase from £39,940 to £43,140 per annum.



* HEPPS = High Executive Possessing Specialist Skills

It is proposed to introduce a tax whereby any non-Gibraltar national who is resident in Gibraltar and who is neither a Category 2 or HEPSS individual, nor in “true third party employment” will be taxed on full savings income, including pension income, interest income, dividend income and income from other passive sources. It is currently unclear whether there would be any exceptions to this.

Tax penalties

A review is to be carried out of the existing penalty regimes and seek alternatives to implement stricter, but fairer sanctions.

Tax certificates & information requests

Charges are to be levied by the Income Tax Office for tax certificates and information requests. A tariff sheet will be made publicly available by the Income Tax Office.

Minimum wage

The minimum wages is being increased from £7.50 to £8.10 per hour (effective date to be confirmed)

Import duty

The import duty waiver for all commercial imports (other than certain commodities) and the 10% flat rate for most personal imports over £25 in value is to be waived as from tomorrow. Imports will be charged at the rates in place pre-Covid (subject to the £25 de minimus rule, which will continue for personal imports).

Sustainable tourist tax

As from 1st August 2022 all “hotel and Air BnB” visitors will pay £3 per person per night. Funds collected are to be paid into a Climate Action Fund. Cruise passengers are to pay an environmental levy of £1.

Economic data

GDP : 2021/22 (forecast) 2020/21 (preliminary estimate) 2019/20 (final estimate) £2.59bn £2.41 bn £2.57bn Total number in employment : October 2021 October 2020 October 2019 30,403 29,516 30,603

A copy of the Chief Minister’s budget speech can be seen here