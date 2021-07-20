Gibraltar Budget 2021 announcements

HM Government of Gibraltar has today announced its budget measures for the year 2021/22. The Chief Minister’s speech included the following:

Corporate taxation

An increase in the rate of corporate tax from 10% to 12.5%. This is to apply to financial periods commencing after today’s date.

A series of measures to encourage investment by companies:

Capital allowances Initial allowances for plant and machinery to be increased from the current limit of £30,000 in a year. The initial allowance will now be the higher of (a) expenditure up to £60,000 or (b) 50% of the expenditure incurred Initial allowances for computer equipment to be increased from the current limit of £50,000 in a year. The initial allowance will now be the higher of (a) expenditure up to £100,000 or (b) 50% of the expenditure incurred The annual allowance given on the remaining “pool” of such assets to be increased from 10% to 25% per annum (or from 25% to 30% in the case of companies whose profits are taxed at 20%) “Plant and machinery” to include private vehicles that are partly used for the production of income, if the vehicle is fully electric A wear and tear allowance to be introduced of 1% of acquisition cost of property from where business is conducted (this will not apply to industrial buildings which already attract an allowance).

An additional allowance of 50% of the fixed salary cost of new employees employed after today

The additional allowance already given for qualifying training costs is to be increased from 50% to 60%. The increase applies to the cost of training only, and excludes ancillary costs, such as travel and accommodation

An additional allowance of 50% of marketing costs (subject to agreement by the Income Tax Office that it is validly incurred in marketing for purposes of the business)

Allowances to be given for the installation of any solar heating systems

Increase in deductions given for improvements to the EPC rating of a property.

Personal tax

No changes to the tax rates or bands under either the Allowance Based System or Gross Income Based System.

Category 2 Individuals Minimum tax payable to increase from £22,000 to £32,000 per annum Tax “cap” for income taxed under the certificate to be increased from £27,560 to £37,310 The above changes to apply as from 1 August 2021

HEPSS* Individuals: Going forward, individuals will need to earn more than £160,000 per annum to qualify for HEPSS (currently £120,000) Tax payable to be based on this new threshold amount (i.e., tax will increase from £29,940 to £39,940 per annum) The above changes to apply as from 1 August 2021. Transitional rules will apply for existing HEPSS employees earning between £120,000 and £160,000.



* HEPPS = High Executive Possessing Specialist Skills

Certain allowances under the Allowance Based System to be increased, including:

From To Age allowance (single/married) £5,600 / £9,055 £5,685 / £9,190 Nursery school allowance (maximum) £5,400 £5,480 Blind person’s allowance £5,395 £5,475 Child educated abroad £1,355 £1,375 Parent of a disabled individual £9,475 £10,000 Single parent family £5,690 £5,800

Social insurance contributions – increases with effect from 1 July 2021 were already announced – see our bulletin of 24th June 2021.

Economic data

GDP forecast 2020/21 £2.44bn (down 4.9%) Total number in employment (October 2020) 29,516 employees (30,603 in October 2019) Average gross earnings £32,635 per annum Projected tax revenue for 2021/22 Total £300m, of which personal tax £180m, corporate tax £120m Tax revenue for 2020/21 Total £314m, of which personal tax £186m, corporate tax £128m

A copy of the Chief Minister’s budget speech can be seen here

