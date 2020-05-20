Gibrael Chamber Zoom Webinar with Yariv Becher, Israeli Economic Attach’e, Israeli Embassy, London

Despite COVID19, Gibrael Chamber is still focused on making unique events happen…even online!

We would like to invite you to a special Webinar with Yariv Becher – Minister, Head of Economic and Tread Mission to the UK, Embassy of Israel, London The Webinar will take place on Wednesday 27th May at 3pm Gibraltar time (2pm UK) via ZOOM.

Looking forward to seeing you on the other side of the screen!

Register online to secure you place:

Registration Form

There will be limited time for questions from the audience so we recommend you submit your question in advance via the registration form.

Become a Gibrael Chamber member and enjoy even more benefits!

http://www.gibrael.org/join- us-2/