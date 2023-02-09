Gibrael Chamber hosts seminar in Gibraltar House

Earlier this week, the Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) has hosted a breakfast seminar in the Gibraltar House in London about Doing Business in Gibraltar aimed at the Jewish and Israeli community living in London. A presentation on the advantages of doing business through Gibraltar and opportunities for Israeli companies was given by Gibrael President Eran Shay

The event included a talk by Ofer Forher, Minister for Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in the UK, in which he highlighted the importance of Gibraltar as part of the wider Israel-UK trade relations and as well as the important role that Gibrael Chamber serves as a bridge connecting UK and Israeli businesses.

The event also featured a talk by former British Labour MP -Joan Ryan- who serves as Executive Director of ELNET UK- a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Europe and Israel based on shared democratic values.

Demonstrating a good example of how Gibraltar is used by Israeli entrepreneurs to grow their companies, a presentation was delivered by founder Mark Ishakov and CEO Roberto Fiorello of the innovative company ETIOCA (www.etioca.com ), which develops electric vehicles with a Blockchain-backed ecosystem.

Commenting on the event, Gibrael Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay said: “Gibraltar is a fast track route for Israeli companies looking to do business in the UK and beyond. We believe there is great importance in informing the Jewish and Israeli community living in the UK about Gibraltar as there is much potential for business on the Israel-Gibraltar-UK triangle.”