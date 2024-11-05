Gibfibre response to Government of Gibraltar press release dated 31 October 2024 on amendments to the Communications Act 2006

Gibfibre notes the Government of Gibraltar’s recent statement regarding amendments to the Communications Act 2006, passed on 24 October 2024.

As the public is aware, these amendments prevent the issuance of radiocommunications licenses for mobile public telephone networks, creating a monopoly that exclusively benefits Gibtelecom, the only current mobile network operator in Gibraltar. In Gibfibre’s view, the Government’s decision to expedite this legislation under Section 35(3) of the Constitution obstructs fair competition in the telecommunications sector.

Gibfibre responds as follows.