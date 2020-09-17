GFSC publish updated DLT Guidance notes

17/09/2020

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has today published updated Distributed Ledger  Technology (DLT) Provider Guidance Notes to further assist firms and protect consumers.  

In alignment with the Financial Services Act 2019 and adhering to best practices, the updated Guidance Notes  provide further information to firms and expands our existing expectations of DLT providers. The revised  guidance notes replace the initial Guidance Notes published in December 2017. 

During this time, the GFSC has gained experience from interacting and supervising closely with permissioned  firms, and gained insight into other regulatory approaches through the GFIN membership. It is also  encouraging to see the local industry and ecosystem that is developing and maturing. 

Head of DLT & Markets, William Gracia, said: “My team and HM Government of Gibraltar have worked hard  over the last few months hand in hand with industry, encouraging feedback where appropriate and we  believe we have achieved a clear and helpful update benefitting both DLT providers and consumers. 

“I’d like to thank the Gibraltar Association of New Technologies (GANT) for their support, as well as those  DLT Providers and applicants who provided valuable feedback. I believe this is another step forward for  Gibraltar’s innovative financial services sector.” 

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, commented: “The release of the updated Guidance  Notes is another important step forward in the development of the DLT Providers Regulatory framework that  has proved so successful to date. It is also a significant milestone in the evolution of our regulations as we  embark on the road to achieve ongoing FATF compliance. My thanks go to all parties involved in delivery of  these updates.” 

The updated Guidance Notes are now on the GFSC’s website under the About us section here and under the  Getting Authorised section here.

