GFSB Publishes Brexit AI Q+A

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) have published a Brexit AI Q+A. The Brexit AI Q+A can be accessed at brexit.gfsb.gi

The Brexit AI Q+A works as an information centre that can answer members questions relating to Gibraltar’s Brexit Agreement.

The decision to publish a Brexit AI Q+A reflects the continued concerns of the GFSB membership, who consistently identify Brexit related issues as their number one business priority. The GFSB has over recent weeks, worked intensively to compile a database containing a near comprehensive collection of official documents and reliable Gibraltar reporting on the Brexit Treaty that has been published after the announcement of the political agreement in June of this year. This database includes hundreds of pages of HMGOG press releases, transcripts of interviews with Ministers and officials, transcripts of television appearances by Government Ministers and officials, and press articles reporting on interviews and statements by Ministers and officials.

The GFSB’s Brexit AI Q+A database and can now be searched through an intuitive AI interface, enabling members to ask any question they wish and receive a reliably sourced, explanatory answer. Each answer clearly cites the original source of the information contained in the answer, giving users confidence as to the accuracy and provenance of the information provided.

The GFSB Brexit AI Q+A is designed to assist members in navigating the transition to the Brexit agreement and to help them make the best possible use of the information currently available and in the public domain.

The GFSB Brexit Q+A was created by the GFSB Board working first on the idea, then on the data source gathering. GFSB Board Director James Barton then worked with his company, Barton Solutions, to build the AI interface free of charge for the benefit of GFSB members. The GFSB hopes that this resource will be of value not only to its members but also to the wider Gibraltar public as well.

The GFSB cautions that the information and answers provided via the GFSB Brexit Q+A are for general information purposes only and should not be treated as legal advice or relied upon without verification in the original source material.