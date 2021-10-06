GFSB Business Innovation Award PR

The GFSB is happy to announce the opening of applications for next years (2022) GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom. The online application form can be found on our website at the following link https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/ awards/awards-online- application-form/ and needs to be submitted before Monday 31st January 2022.

Recent winners have included Crucial Compliance, EBike Gibraltar, Hempassion and Buytickets.gi who all demonstrated how businesses in Gibraltar are agile and great at innovating to succeed.

This year we believe we will see just as many or more innovative businesses apply due to the challenges of COVID and BREXIT and how well local businesses have adapted to these. We look forward to seeing what great ideas existing and new businesses have come up with.

We are also very happy to continue our partnership with Gibtelecom, the sponsor of this award since its inception, who will be giving the winner an amazing prize of £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment.

Danny Hook, Enterprise Director at Gibtelecom, said “We are proud to have been the GFSB’s Innovation Award partner for many years. Each year we are impressed with how local small businesses adapt and come up with creative solutions to push their businesses to the next level, as well as with how they’ve developed different technologies and processes to help them succeed in their business ventures. It is a great platform to showcase some of the local business talents, which there is plenty of in Gibraltar.”

Eran Shay GFSB Board member and one of the judges said “Innovation is the lifeblood of business and as Steve Jobs once said ‘Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower’. The GFSB strives to help businesses succeed and there is no better way to do it than by promoting innovation. So if your place is amongst leaders, make sure to enter the Business Innovation Awards.”