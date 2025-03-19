GFSB Announces Strategic Partnerships with Gibtelecom, justbank, and TTMS

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) is proud to announce three key strategic partnerships with Gibtelecom, justbank, and TTMS. These collaborations mark a significant step forward in the GFSB’s mission to enhance support for Gibraltar’s business community.

Strengthening Business Support Through Partnerships

Through this partnership, each Key Partner will support the GFSB in delivering its goals, amplifying its impact, and growing as an organisation. Both parties will work together in the spirit of cooperation to ensure the partnership provides mutually beneficial outcomes.

These key partnerships will help the GFSB grow and thrive, allowing the organisation to further support its members and Gibraltar’s business community.

To honour the contributions of these key partners, GFSB has named essential areas within its recently refurbished and relaunch premises the “GFSB Business Hub”;

The Gibtelecom Conference Hall

The justbank Boardroom

The TTMS Meeting Rooms

GFSB Chairperson Owen Smith expressed enthusiasm about these partnerships, stating: “The support from Gibtelecom, justbank, and TTMS is instrumental in strengthening the GFSB’s ability to serve Gibraltar’s business community. These partnerships allow us to enhance our facilities and create a more dynamic space for collaboration and innovation.”

Partner Contributions and Vision

Gibtelecom, a long-standing supporter of the GFSB, reiterated its commitment to fostering local business growth. Danny Hook, Director of Enterprise Services at Gibtelecom, commented: “Gibtelecom is proud to be a key partner of the GFSB and to support their work in improving the local business environment. As active members, we look forward to helping the GFSB create even more value for its membership.”

justbank highlighted its dedication to supporting Gibraltar’s entrepreneurs and business community. A justbank spokesperson shared: “This partnership underscores justbank’s commitment to nurturing the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit that defines Gibraltar’s business landscape. By supporting the newly refurbished GFSB premises, we hope to create a vibrant hub for members to connect, share ideas, and grow their businesses.”

TTMS, a leader in technology solutions, emphasized the importance of innovation in driving business success. A TTMS representative stated: “At TTMS, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive efficiency and growth. Our partnership with the GFSB reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, supporting SMEs, and helping businesses navigate an evolving landscape.”

Continued Commitment to Growth

The GFSB recently held a premises launch event, unveiling a revitalised space designed to enhance engagement and collaboration among its members. With these strategic partnerships, the GFSB is poised to expand its impact, providing even greater value and support to Gibraltar’s business community.

In addition to representatives from the key partner businesses, the launch event welcomed esteemed guests, including His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Minister for Trade Nigel Feetham KC MP, and Minister for Business Gemma Arias-Vasquez—a former GFSB Chair.

Minister Feetham commended the GFSB’s Youth Membership Scheme, reaffirming his department’s commitment to nurturing young entrepreneurs. Minister Arias praised the organisation’s role in fostering business growth and emphasised her focus on ensuring a level playing field at the border for Gibraltar’s businesses.

For more information about these partnerships or to visit the newly refurbished GFSB premises, contact: Phoebe Kelly, Business Support Manager

Email: gfsb@gfsb.gi

Phone: (+350) 200 47722