GFIA Welcomes Seth Galia as New Member of Executive Committee

Gibraltar, 18.11.2024 – The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Seth Galia to its Executive Committee. Seth, an accomplished legal professional with extensive expertise in corporate, banking, financial services, and insurance law, brings a wealth of experience to the team as GFIA continues to drive forward Gibraltar’s reputation as a leading financial services jurisdiction.

Joining TSN in September 2022 as an Associate in the Commercial and Financial Services Department, Seth has swiftly established himself as a key advisor to some of Gibraltar’s major financial institutions. His practice encompasses corporate transactions, including acquisitions, disposals, and enforcements, catering to the needs of international clients and financial institutions. Seth’s prior role at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, where he collaborated closely with the Conduct of Business and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) teams, has equipped him with an in-depth understanding of Gibraltar’s regulatory landscape, particularly in areas concerning funds and cryptocurrency.

Jonathan Garcia, Chairman of GFIA, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Seth Galia to the GFIA Executive Committee. Seth’s extensive expertise in corporate and financial services law, coupled with his active engagement in Gibraltar’s business community, will be invaluable as we continue to promote Gibraltar as a premier jurisdiction for funds and investments.”

For more about Seth Galia, please visit his LinkedIn profile.

About GFIA

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) is the voice of the funds and investments industry in Gibraltar, committed to promoting and supporting the growth and development of the financial services sector. Through strategic advocacy, education, and collaboration with key stakeholders, GFIA plays a pivotal role in fostering an environment where innovation and excellence can thrive.

For more about GFIA, please visit www.gfia.gi

For media inquiries, please contact:

Angela Almeida

Coordinator