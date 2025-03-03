GFIA Welcomes Louis Chincotta to Executive Committee

Gibraltar, 03.03.2025 – The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Chincotta to its Executive Committee. Louis, a dedicated finance professional with expertise in banking, financial services, and funds, brings a fresh perspective to the committee as GFIA continues to support Gibraltar’s growth as a global financial services hub.

Louis joined PwC Gibraltar in September 2023 after completing his ACCA qualifications and is a key member of both the banking team and the financial services & funds team. His work has connected him with clients and contractors across various industries and jurisdictions, allowing him to develop a deep understanding of the accounting treatment of complex financial instruments. Through this exposure, Louis has gained valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by both local and international financial markets.

Louis is eager to contribute to the committee’s efforts in strengthening Gibraltar’s financial sector and ensuring it remains competitive in an ever-changing global market. His unique blend of technical expertise and international exposure will help shape GFIA’s initiatives and further its mission of promoting excellence in Gibraltar’s funds and investment industry.

For more about Louis, please visit his LinkedIn profile

About GFIA

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) is the voice of the funds and investments industry in Gibraltar, committed to promoting and supporting the growth and development of the financial services sector. Through strategic advocacy, education, and collaboration with key stakeholders, GFIA plays a pivotal role in fostering an environment where innovation and excellence can thrive.

For more about GFIA, please visit www.gfia.gi

