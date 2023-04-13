GFIA Hedge Fund Seminar: The Case for Hedge Funds with Headstart Advisors

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 10am – 11am

Where: Online – via Zoom

The Main presenter is Mr Najy Nasser,CIO of Headstart Advisors Ltd

Mr Najy Nasser is the Chief Investment Officer at Headstart Advisers Ltd. Prior to joining Headstart in 1997, Najy was Chief Investment Officer at Arab Commerce Bank where he was also head of proprietary trading, having previously managed their proprietary asset allocation, traded Foreign Exchange Strategies and been active in international merchant banking deals on behalf of the bank. Najy began his career in 1987 with AMRO Bank and their wholly owned merchant bank, Pierson Heldring & Pierson in Hong Kong and Holland. He graduated from the London School of Economics with an MSc in Accounting and Finance and holds a BA in Business Administration and Economics.

Headstart Fund of Funds has won a number of awards and was nominated for the HFM European Performance awards for 2022.

* HFM Week European Performance Awards 2016: Winner Fund of Hedge Funds long-term performance (5 years) under $1bn.

* Hedge Funds Review 12th Annual European Fund of Hedge Funds Awards 2013: Best Sub $250m FoHF

* World Finance: Hedge Fund Awards 2013: Best Diversified FoHF Europe

* 2014 International Hedge Fund Awards: Winner of Diversified Fund of Hedge Funds of the Year

* HFM Week European Performance Awards 2014: Winner of Fund of Hedge Funds Multi-Strategy – under $500m Award

* AIHF Awards 2015: Best Diversified Fund of Hedge Funds and Best Global Diversified Multi-Strategy Fund of Hedge Funds – UK

The cost of the seminar is £20 members £35 non members.

The cost of the seminar is £20 members £35 non members.

