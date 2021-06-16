GFIA Appoints Mark Berman as Senior Advisor

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) are excited to announce the appointment of Mark Berman (CEO of CompliGlobe) as a senior advisor for GFIA.

Jay Gomez, Chairman of GFIA commented:

“We are delighted to have Mark as a senior member of the advisory team. We are a collaborative association and we welcome the expertise and knowledge which Mark can impart to the benefit of the industry in Gibraltar”.

Mark advises, reviews and conducts training programs for foreign private issuers, advisers, brokers, hedge funds, regulators and multi-national banks in Europe, Asia and the United States on SEC practice, UK, EU and SFC issues, codes of ethics, corporate governance, AML and cross-border compliance and regulatory matters. Mark led a working group that negotiated the lifting of an SEC GDPR-related moratorium on UK firms becoming SEC registered investment advisers and is working on other projects.

Mark was a lawyer with the Division of Corporation Finance and the Division of Market Regulation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission where he worked on domestic and foreign private issuer disclosure and trading practices matters, respectively. He was a lawyer with the London Stock Exchange and advised on UK and EU supervision, regulatory and surveillance matters, and helped draft the 1994 rewrite of the LSE’s trading rules. In his 38+ years in the industry and apart from being a regulator and founding and leading CompliGlobe, he held senior positions as head of legal and compliance, MLRO, compliance officer and assistant company secretary. He chaired and served on corporate governance, AML and new product committees.

Mark is a member of the Law Society of England & Wales (ret’d), the U.S. Supreme Court Bar and the New York State Bar (ret’d).

The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services also commented on the appointment:

“Mark has long been a supporter of Gibraltar’s funds and investments industries and I am delighted that he has agreed to take this position with GFIA as we work to reposition the sector post Brexit, with all the opportunities that this will bring. I look forward to working with Mark and continuing our excellent collaboration with GFIA.”