GFIA announces outcome of 2022 AGM

Announcement following GFIA’s Annual General Meeting [photo attached]

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) held its Annual General Meeting at Hassans in-person and via Zoom on the 5th July 2022.

The Chairman, Jay Gomez, opened with a welcome to all attendees and highlighted areas in which GFIA had focused their attention and in particular the achievements over the last 12 months. Emphasis was placed on the need to continue marketing and pushing Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for the domiciliation of funds. The Chairman thanked the critical support of Minister Isola and James Tipping and the broader team at Gibraltar Finance. He also thanked the GFSC, and specifically thanked Kerry Blight and Julian Sacarello for their time and dedication to work with us.

Mr. Gomez also thanked all the Executive Committee for supporting him in the last two years as Chairman, James Lasry in his role as Deputy Chairman and the Executive Coordinators. The Chairman also thanked the members whose continued support is key to GFIA’s successes.

Following this Benjy Cuby provided a report on behalf of the Administrator’s Committee, and Allan Sené provided a report on behalf of the Training Committee. A summary of the Treasurer’s report and a presentation of audited financial statements was then presented by our Treasurer, Faith Howe.

GFIA is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee for 2022/2023

James Lasry (Chairman)

Jay Gomez (Jnr) (Deputy Chairman)

Faith Howe (Treasurer)

Moe Cohen (Treasury Support and Head of Administrators Committee)

Patricia Linares (Secretary)

Jonathan Garcia (Head of Technical)

Allan Sené (Head of Training)

Joanne Rodriguez (Head of Marketing)

Training Committee

Allan Sené, Patricia Linares, Tim Rickson and Kristian Diani

Marketing & Communications Committee

Joanne Rodriguez, Heather Adamson, Gregory Martinez and Kristian Diani

Technical Committee

Jonathan Garcia, Benjy Cuby, Heather Adamson, Kristian Diani and Faith Howe

Think Tank

Derek Baglietto

Administrators Committee

Moe Cohen, Joanne Sené, Faith Howe and Patricia Linares

EIF Directors Committee

Benjy Cuby and Gregory Martinez

Investment Managers Committee

Joanne Sené, Federico Cobari and Allan Sené

Social Committee

Heather Adamson

The Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry. GFIA will continue its close coordination with the Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, as well as provide its members with a full program of marketing, technical and training related events in what promises to be a busy year for the industry.