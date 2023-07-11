GFIA AGM Announcement 2023

Announcement following GFIA’s Annual General Meeting

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) held its Annual General Meeting at Bank J Safra Sarasin on the 5th July 2023.

The Chairman, James Lasry, opened with a welcome to all attendees and highlighted areas in which GFIA had focused their attention and in particular the achievements over the last 12 months including the development of the GFIA marketing video. The Chairman thanked the critical support of Minister Isola and James Tipping and the broader team at Gibraltar Finance. He also thanked the GFSC, and specifically thanked Kerry Blight for their continued dedication to work with the association.

Mr. Lasry thanked the Executive Committee and the Executive Coordinators for all their hard work. He also thanked the members whose continued support is key to GFIA’s successes.

GFIA is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee for 2023/2024

James Lasry (Chairman)

Jay Gomez (Jnr) (Deputy Chairman)

Faith Howe (Treasurer)

Moe Cohen (Treasury Support and Head of Administrators Committee)

Jonathan Garcia (Head of Technical)

Heather Adamson & Tim Rickson (Head of Training)

Joanne Rodriguez (Head of Marketing)

Training Committee

Heather Adamson, Tim Rickson, and Patricia Linares

Marketing & Communications Committee

Joanne Rodriguez, Gregory Martinez and

Technical Committee

Jonathan Garcia, Benjy Cuby, Caroline Lane , Colin Bensadon

Think Tank

Derek Baglietto

Administrators Committee

Moe Cohen and Faith Howe

EIF Directors Committee

Benjy Cuby and Gregory Martinez

Investment Managers Committee

Joanne Sené, Federico Cobari and Allan Sené

Social Committee

Heather Adamson

The Executive Committee is committed to representing the interests of stakeholders in the Gibraltar funds and investment industry. GFIA will continue its close coordination with the Government and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, as well as provide its members with a full program of marketing, technical and training related events in what promises to be a busy year for the industry.