GFIA AGM 2021

Announcement following GFIA’s Annual General Meeting

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) held its Annual General Meeting at the Sunborn Hotel in-person and via Zoom on the 6th July 2021.

The meeting opened with a brief welcome from the Chairman, Jay Gomez (Jnr), and an introduction to The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital, Financial Services and Public Utilities who discussed the Association’s ongoing collaboration with the Government and Finance Centre. Minister Isola also asked the Executive and Members to think outside the box about what will be next for the industry and the jurisdiction in the next two years. Chairman, Jay Gomez thanked the Minister for his unconditional support for our industry, before providing his address on the last year, raising areas in which GFIA has focused their attention and discussing our key objectives. The Chairman also thanked the continued support of James Tipping and Tim Haynes, the collaboration of the GFSC and GACO, ATCOM and the GBA for their work on numerous joint initiatives.

A summary of the Treasurer’s report and a presentation of audited financial statements was then presented by our Treasurer, Faith Howe. Following this each sub-committee Head provided their synopsis of the last year and objectives for the next year. This year we had new reports from the EIF Director Committee and the Administrator Committee, represented by James Lasry and Benjy Cuby respectively.

Chairman Jay Gomez (Jnr) on behalf of the Executive Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank James Lasry in his continued role as Deputy Chairman and the Executive for their continued support. The Chairman would also like to mention the continued support of GFIA’s members, who without which we would not be able to continue supporting the industry and the jurisdiction.

GFIA is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee for 2020/2021

Jay Gomez (Jnr) (Chairman)

James Lasry (Deputy Chairman and EIF Directors Committee)

Faith Howe (Treasurer)

Moe Cohen (Treasury Support)

Patricia Linares (Secretary)

Jonathan Garcia (Head of Technical)

Allan Sene (Head of Training)

Joanne Rodriguez (Head of Marketing)

Training Committee

Allan Sené, Patricia Linares, Tim Rickson and Kristian Diani

Marketing Committee

Joanne Rodriguez, Stephen Holland- Morgan, Derek Baglietto, Kunal Budhrani, Federico Cobari and Kristian Diani

Technical Committee

Jonathan Garcia, Heather Adamson, Benjy Cuby, Kristian Diani

Members Forum

Derek Baglietto and James Lasry

Administrators Committee

Benjy Cuby, Joanne Sené, Heather Adamson

EIF Directors Committee

James Lasry and Moe Cohen

Investment Managers Committee

Joanne Sené, Federico Cobari and Allan Sené

Social Committee

Heather Adamson and Kunal Budhrani