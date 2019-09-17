GFCC WELCOMES THE APPOINTMENT OF KERRY BLIGHT AS NEW CEO OF THE GIBRALTAR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION

The Gibraltar Finance Centre Council (“GFCC”) welcomes the appointment of Kerry Blight as the new CEO of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”).

Mr Blight has spent a considerable part of his career in Gibraltar during which time he has held significant roles including that of Regional Director of Natwest/RBSI, CEO of Credit Suisse, Chairman of the GFCC and member of the GFSC Board. Mr Blight is well-respected in the financial services community and, with his considerable experience in Gibraltar, we are confident and that we will be able to work together with him constructively in order to maintain the highest regulatory standards.

Mr Blight’s appointment comes at a crucial time just before the introduction of the new Financial Services Act 2019; a modern piece of legislation enacting vital checks and balances and which, amongst other things, lays the ground for Gibraltar-regulated firms to passport its financial services into the UK market.

The combination of the Act, a new GFSC CEO and the Government’s recent marketing drive in London, “Think Business, Think Gibraltar,” augurs well for our industry and puts us in a strong position to address the uncertain challenges of Brexit and turn them into opportunities. The importance of a GFSC CEO who understands Gibraltar’s financial services industry and is able to work together with us constructively cannot be underestimated

The GFCC and its members will work together with Mr Blight and his team, the Minister for Commerce and the financial services industry as a whole to enhance such opportunities and continue to develop Gibraltar as a modern, well-regulated and business friendly finance centre for our clients to establish themselves in.

In short, we welcome Mr Blight and look forward to working closely with him for the benefit of Gibraltar.

The GFCC represents Gibraltar’s financial services industry. All of its associations are members of the GFCC whose objects are to promote the economic interests of Gibraltar by developing the finance centre. The GFCC meets regularly with the Minister for Commerce and Government officials and has an important role in shaping finance centre policy and legislation.