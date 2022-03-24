GFCC establishes Gibraltar Ukrainian Employment Sponsorship Scheme

Gibraltar Ukraine Employment Sponsorship Scheme (or GUESS)

The GFCC recognizes the terrible suffering being endured by the Ukrainian people as a result of the illegal invasion by Putin’s Russia. It also recognizes the refugee crisis of circa 4ml of which most are women and children, desperate for not just charity, but a future temporarily, or more permanently. It recognizes the efforts by the EU and the UK to facilitate travel, employment and access to education and health. It celebrates the Governments efforts here in Gibraltar to do what we can.

The GFCC have agreed that there may be something its members can do to help and whilst a drop in the ocean if its members could help a few people that would dramatically change their life and their children’s lives, whilst benefiting us all.

Thanks to the success of our Finance Centre and the work of successive Governments, Regulators and industry professionals we have a shortage of employees in the Finance Centre across the board, from law, accounts, company management, banks, DLT, Administrators, Insurance, etc The GFCC have agreed that it may be possible to join the two needs in a way that assists some of those that need help whilst also assisting us to continue to prosper in our multicultural society.

To that end the GFCC has established GUESS. To date initial soundings, suggest that more than 20 secure jobs with some rental support could be offered by its members to English speaking administrative and professional Ukrainians who are looking for gainful employment. The objective of GUESS is to sponsor a particular individual or family and facilitate their integration into our system with a view to offer them better lives and security even temporarily until the integrity of their sovereignty is returned and their country is rebuilt.

The GFCC understand that members need English-speaking persons with professional or administrative experience but understands the War has been indiscriminate and many fleeing are precisely that. The GFCC also understands there are visa issues, working visa issues, there are equality and civic rights issues, there are training and employment issues, there are matters that with the likely candidates being women with children relate to education and housing and health. There may be cross border issues, such as the idea of living in Spain but working in Gibraltar or even security issues. These have to be addressed and can be with the political will that exists.

The GFCC recognize that there will never be perfect mapping of positions and people so “suitably qualified” would envisage training and support if required. Related to this is providing somewhere to live to a person being part of GUESS. Ideally the employer would take into account a provision or contribution to relocation costs and rental of a suitable place for the applicant be it in Gibraltar or neighboring Spain.

Initial feedback on GUESS received from international professional associations to Ukraine facing charities is that if we can complete the offering it would be enormously welcomed and indeed could be replicated in other parts of Gibraltar’s economy and by other jurisdictions.

Members of any trade association that can assist are welcomed to contact the GFCC.

Media Contact:

Nick Cruz, Chairman

Gibraltar Finance Centre Council

nick@cruzlaw.gi

58849000