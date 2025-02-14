Fundraising Workshop Supporting Gibraltar Charities

The Peter J. Isola Foundation and the Kusuma Trust have continued their partnership to host a free fundraising workshop for over 40 Gibraltar-registered charities, the second in their collaborative series aimed at supporting Charities in how they operate.

Led by Angela Almeida, the interactive session provided practical tips on setting realistic fundraising goals, developing effective strategies, and measuring success. The workshop emphasised the importance of a strong fundraising structure for nonprofits, highlighting that fundraising is about relationships, storytelling, and impact, not just money.

The ongoing workshop series covers topics from accounting and fundraising to trustee duties, helping charities improve operations, compliance, and effectiveness. This essential and beneficial information explains the strong attendance at these events.

The Hon. Albert Isola CBE, Trustee of the Peter J. Isola Foundation, praised the vital role charities play in our community and the importance of responsible stewardship. “The Peter J. Isola Foundation and the Kusuma Trust are committed to strengthening Gibraltar’s Charities sector. Gibraltar is a very generous community, and many charities support diverse causes that Governments often cannot reach. It is very important they understand their responsibilities: they hold people’s money and must administer their charities as their donors would expect them to.”