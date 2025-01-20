Fundraising for Charities FREE Workshop – Wednesday 29th January

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar, in collaboration with The PJ Isola Foundation, is delighted to invite you to the second in a series of workshops for Gibraltar-registered charities.

FUNDRAISING WORKSHOP FOR CHARITIES Date: Wednesdasy 29th January Time: 0930-1130am Venue: Isolas Law Firm, Portland House, Glacis Road, Gibraltar RSVP: info@kusumatrust.gi Closing date: Friday 24th November

The event is aimed at providing expert advice on fundraising for charities and will be provided free of charge. Please feel free to forward this invitation to anyone who you feel may be interested in attending the event, it is open to all Gibraltar-based charities.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis. To provide a fair opportunity to all charities, spaces will be limited to two per charity.

To reserve your space, please email info@kusumatrust.gi by Friday 24th January, and provide the name of your charity and the representative(s) who wish to attend.