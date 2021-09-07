Flagship’ GBP2bn Gibraltar Resort/Residence/Marina Listing for PFX

Global project finance platform sees growing interest from investors

The Project Finance Exchange (PFX) is meeting the demands of its growing following of real estate investors with a diverse range of opportunities across hotels, care homes, hospitals and other projects worldwide. The latest addition to its listings is a GBP2 billion luxury resort, residence and marina in the South Atlantic/Mediterranean gateway of Gibraltar. PFX was launched in April this year to enable seamless connection and engagement between projects and investors in what had become an overcrowded and opaque global project finance market. Investors registered with PFX are mostly alternative/private capital funds, many focusing on specific industries with real estate and renewable energy being the leading preferences.

Description automatically generatedAs with all opportunities listed on PFX the Gibraltar project has an assured off-taker through a hotel operating agreement with a luxury brand and a credible feasibility study. Being built on over 10 hectares of land, on a 150-year ground lease, the project will feature a 250-room, flagged luxury hotel, 1100 residential apartments, a commercial centre featuring a shopping mall and major supermarket, 400 luxury apartments, a casino and a 70-berth superyacht marina. The project sponsors have coupled with world-class architects, environmental and ECM firms to bring this much needed eastern Mediterranean development to reality. All apartments are expected to be pre-sold as there is currently a waiting list of over 4,000 prospective buyers.

David Rose, PFX Chairman said: “Real Estate and, particularly hotels and resorts of all deal values and types is one of the most popular of the 40 sectors we offer investors. Other hotel and real estate opportunities listed on PFX range from a $15m boutique hotel opportunity in South Africa, through a series of senior living developments in Australia (with loan repayments ultimately underwritten by the Australian government) to a number of residential care homes in the U.S. with arrangements already in place with insurers. In particular there are a number of very attractive hotel and leisure opportunities across Africa which is growing in popularity among our registered fund managers. But, right now, it’s probably true to say that this £2bn Gibraltar deal is our flagship listing.”

PFX registered investors are notified immediately of opportunities matching their pre-set preferences. No identifying information is available to the public domain and only registered investors can click-through from the elevator pitch to view the Executive Summary and offer to engage with projects. No-one can post their own deal to PFX. All listings are quality controlled through a network of PFX Regional Managers who ensure that projects are submission-ready from Elevator Pitch, thru Executive Summary to final Project Plan and Full Deck.

Further info: www.projectfinanceexchange.com